ORLANDO, Fla. - WHAT IS THE WEATHER FORECAST FOR TODAY AROUND ORLANDO?. Not much change locally compared to Monday. Temps warming into the 90s with ease and rain chances return primarily after 2 p.m. An earlier arrival of the rain could be the case over the northwest counties, closer to the Gulf of Mexico. Heavy rain and cloud to ground lightning remain the main weather hazards in some of the stronger afternoon storms.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO