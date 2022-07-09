ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Possible bomb threat at Santa Fe residency

By Nick Catlin
KOAT 7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police and the Santa Fe Police Department investigated a possible bomb threat...

www.koat.com

Comments / 1

Related
KOAT 7

Two dead in two separate shootings in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating two separate shootings that killed two people overnight. Police say the first shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Monday night near San Pedro and Bell. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found a female who had died after being...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One dead in southeast Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death in the area of San Pedro Dr. and Bell Ave. Officials say around 10 p.m. Monday night officers were sent to the area regarding a female who had been shot. APD says when officers arrived they found...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Pipe Bombs#Mexico#New Mexico State Police#Violent Crime#Santa Fe#Santa Fe Department
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen in SWAT death identified, Trial for former officer, Evening storms, Nation of Patriots Tour, Lifeguards needed

Monday’s Top Stories UNMH fills need for trauma-informed healthcare professionals Lawyers for MDC officers charged with inmate death want trial dismissed Wrong-way Los Lunas driver leads to drug bust Duke City Gladiators are IFL Playoff bound once again Average gas price falls 19 cents to $4.86 per gallon Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

AFR responds to house fire near Hyder Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Tuesday morning near San Diego Ave. and Girard Blvd. Officials say fire crews heard several explosions coming from the garage due to propane tanks. After 45 minutes crews were able to get the fire under control. One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion but is now in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Sewer line collapse, More info on teen who died, Scattered storms, BioPark chimp dies, WNMU mariachi band

Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque Police investigating two overnight shooting deaths Large warehouse facility coming to Albuquerque west side Behind Albuquerque Police’s new digital investigative team Jayme Hinshaw ready to try bare-knuckle fighting Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park Herbicide chemical linked to cancer found in majority of urine samples in CDC […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Violence in ABQ won’t let up

Dozens mourn the loss of a 17-year-old girl and her 15-year-old cousin who were fatally shot by a man who then took his own life near Cottonwood Mall. This year has had five double homicides so far, a sharp increase from 2021, which had one double homicide and a triple homicide, and is on another record-setting course. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of hitting bicyclist while drunk, leaving scene

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mollie Duran, the woman accused in connection to Saturday’s hit and run in northwest Albuquerque, has been charged. Officers say two bicyclists were traveling north of Unser Boulevard when they were hit by a vehicle, allegedly driven by Duran, near the Kimmick Road intersection. According to a criminal compliant, Duran was driving an SUV […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What we know about teen who died in house fire during SWAT standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department says a 15-year-old involved in a standoff with police died from smoke inhalation. However, it’s still uncertain if the house fire was caused by a tear gas canister used to get 27-year-old Qiaunt Kelley out of the home near Southern and Wyoming. According to APD, 15-year-old Brett Rosenau and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPD Sgt. Tim Lonz’s Last Day Is Today

LAPD Sgt. Tim Lonz is working his last shift today, Monday, July 11. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Sgt. Tim Lonz’s ‘Smile’ sign that he began waving to cheer people up during the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a familiar sight at the Trinity roundabout. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque church damaged from hit and run crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A well-known Albuquerque church was left with damage after a car crash, and the driver didn’t stick around to take responsibility for it. The Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, near 6th and Copper St., is left without a portion of its fence and damage to its property for the second time in the last six months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

NMSP Seek Assistance In Locating Austin Salmon Who Is Considered Missing/Endangered

UPDATE: FAMILY REPORTS AUSTIN SALMON HAS BEEN LOCATED AND IS SAFE. The New Mexico State Police is asking for assistance in locating Austin C. Salmon, 25, a Caucasian male, 6’0” tall, weighing 175 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Mr. Salmon was last heard from by his family on July 9, around 10:25 a.m., after telling them was going to be traveling from Los Alamos to Albuquerque. However, Salmon did not make it to his destination. He is believed to be traveling in a navy blue 2008-2011 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with black rims, stickers, a camper shell, and a light bar on the front of the vehicle. It is unknown what Salmon was last seen wearing. His whereabouts are not known. Austin C. Salmon is missing and believed to be in danger if not located.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Concerns grow as homeless camps seen at another Albuquerque park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents in the International District are upset about homeless people taking over their neighborhood park. Some even question whether the city is taking their concerns seriously, after a wave of people experiencing homelessness make Wilson Park their home. The park, located near San Pedro and...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fabian Gonzales’ trial to begin Wednesday in Victoria Martens killing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly six years after the murder of 10-year-old Victoria Martens, a jury is finally expected to hear arguments in the case against Fabian Gonzales starting Wednesday. The third of three known suspects in one of Albuquerque’s most horrific crimes, Gonzales is facing trial for a single charge of reckless child abuse resulting in death and several evidence tampering related charges.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in Santa Fe shooting death arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, Santa Fe police arrested Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. Sifuentes-Gallegos is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence. Police say the shooting happened in a vehicle outside of a smoke shop on the 4300 block of Airport […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fourth annual Art Week is underway in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe’s fourth annual Art Week is now underway. More than 50 art-centered events are planned for this week, and each of the city’s art gallery districts will host its own gallery stroll night to share its district’s unique art offerings. Those will be happening Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday […]
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy