Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 8, 2022:

20 - 36 - 61 - 62 - 69 and Megaball 20 Megaplier was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $410 million with a cash option of $230.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $48 million with a cash option of $27.9 million for Saturday, according to the Powerball website .

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

