Lottery

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 8, 2022

By NorthJersey.com Digital Desk
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Is today your lucky day?

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, July 8, 2022:

20 - 36 - 61 - 62 - 69 and Megaball 20

Megaplier was 3x

The jackpot was an estimated $410 million with a cash option of $230.9 million, according to the Mega Millions website .

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. You can play the game in 45 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, the Powerball jackpot is at $48 million with a cash option of $27.9 million for Saturday, according to the Powerball website .

Until recently, lottery winners in New Jersey were required to be identified, but now winners will be able to stay anonymous under a new law that was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy .

Top Mega Millions jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California
  6. $536 million, July 8, 20116: Won in Indiana
  7. $533 million: March 30, 2018: Won in New Jersey
  8. $522 million: June 7, 2019: Won in California
  9. $515 million: May 21, 2021: Won in Pennsylvania
  10. $451 million, Jan. 5, 2018: Won in Florida

