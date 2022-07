PHOENIX — A massive mistake on more than half of Pinal County's early ballots has now morphed into a legal and electoral mess that might not be cleared up for days or weeks. Here's the problem: Up to 63,000 early ballots - more than half of all ballots mailed out last week - either list the wrong municipal elections for the voter's jurisdiction or they're missing the municipal races entirely.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO