Winter Park testing new tech on Park Ave in hopes of easing parking woes

Within the last few weeks, two people have been bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach, and a teenager was attacked by a shark near the Gulf. While that sounds like a lot, or even alarming, it doesn't necessarily mean there are more shark bites happening, according to Gavin Naylor, director of the University of Florida's Program for Shark Research. In fact, he thinks it might actually be a below-average year for shark bites.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO