Winter Park testing new tech on Park Ave in hopes of easing parking woes

All aboard! Thousands of model train enthusiasts are flocking to The Villages this week. As Good Day Orlando’s David Martin showed us, a free 3-day event is celebrating the awe and wonder of six different model gauges.
Take a thrilling ride across a chain of lakes at the highest point of the Florida peninsula. And do it by being your own captain on a zippy mini catamaran. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin hit the water to show you CatBoat Escapes in Clermont.
If you're looking to find cheaper gas prices in Central Florida, officials said the Melbourne-Titusville area is one of the least expensive markets in the state for gasoline, with an average of $4.30 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Officials say Floridians have been seeing some relief...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - There's a record number of sea turtle nests on Central Florida's beaches, and nearly half of them are at New Smyrna Beach. Imagine seeing thousands of baby sea turtles hatch on the beach – and try to make a safe journey to the ocean.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This is probably the most ‘Florida’ photo you’ll see today: a cloud formation that looks like a giant alligator!. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King was about to give the forecast for Central Florida on Tuesday when he noticed something lurking behind him while on air!
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lake Nona man says someone broke into his home and stole his Australian Shepherd. "We were shocked!" Shocked by their surveillance, to discover a dog thief in their home, while everyone was away. Cesar Chavira says 1 ½ year old Oscar is an important member of...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in Dr. Phillips are mad over a proposal to build a high-rise apartment in their neighborhood. "We’ve designed these stickers that say STOP KIMCO save DP." DP stands for Dr Phillips. It's where Rachael Coudriet grew up. She’s handing out stickers to raise awareness about , a proposal to build a high rise apartment in The Marketplace shopping center off Dr Phillips Blvd and Della Drive. "Traffic is a huge issue, obviously an influx of residents. In addition to additional bodies of people that would be living here."
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Three members of Brevard County Fire Rescue's Station 64 helped an estimated 200-pound turtle make its way back to the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend. A bystander noticed the turtle stuck under the boardwalk at Spessard Holland South Beach Park and knocked on the fire station's door to ask for help.
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - After about four months in a rehabilitation center, Clover the sea turtle has finally returned to the sea. Clover, who was rescued on St. Patrick's Day, was released into the ocean at Cocoa Beach on Tuesday, July 5. After boaters discovered Clover struggling near Port Canaveral,...
ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a person was found dead in Orange County late Monday night. Crime scene tape surrounds an area near a motel close to the Florida Mall on Orange Blossom Trail. Deputies were called to the area at 11:40 p.m. FOX 35 is working to...
Within the last few weeks, two people have been bitten by sharks at New Smyrna Beach, and a teenager was attacked by a shark near the Gulf. While that sounds like a lot, or even alarming, it doesn't necessarily mean there are more shark bites happening, according to Gavin Naylor, director of the University of Florida's Program for Shark Research. In fact, he thinks it might actually be a below-average year for shark bites.
ORLANDO, Fla. - When Terminal C opens at Orlando International Airport in the fall, travelers will be able to get a coffee, a slice of pizza, or a burger and fries before their flights. The new terminal is expected to open in September with international flights, followed later by domestic...
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - The father of an 18-year-old Deltona man who was shot by authorities Monday in Mount Dora after leading law enforcement on a short pursuit is missing and unaccounted for, according to Volusia County Sheriff's Office. Police said the whereabouts of Juan Santiago, 52, the suspect's father, are unknown and authorities have been unable to locate him.
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy investigating Miya Marcano's murder has been suspended without pay for about six days for failing to investigate the case properly. "It’s very disappointing," said Attorney Daryl Washington, who is representing Marcano's family. Deputy Samir Paulino's violation was sustained and he...
An 18-year-old man who was sought by deputies in Seminole and Volusia Counties – was located in Lake County and shot by deputies Monday afternoon, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Mount Dora Police Department. Sheriff Michael Chitwood shares update on the investigation.
ORLANDO, Fla. - A house in the Pine Hills neighborhood caught fire Monday morning, sending one person to the hospital, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Firefighters were called out to the area in the 5700 block of Cortez Drive in Orlando shortly after 6 a.m. FOX 35's Nestor Mato...
