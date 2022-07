COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is again asking for help in the case of a woman who disappeared more than 20 years ago. Police are asking anyone who might have information about Wanda Jean Perkins or her disappearance to come forward. Perkins was 33-years-old when she disappeared on May 25, 2002. She […]

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO