Family of pedestrian hit and killed in Greensboro devastated by loss

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo cars hit 39-year-old Travis...

WXII 12

Victim grazed by bullet during gas station shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was injured after a shooting at a gas station in Greensboro. It happened around 8:40 p.m. Monday at Jay's Grocery on Summit Avenue. According to police, the victim was grazed by bullets and was able to connect with family members nearby on Phillips Avenue. That's when the victim called 911, police say.
GREENSBORO, NC
The News & Observer

NC deputies investigate possible murder-suicide after 911 call, bodies found in car

Orange County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible murder-suicide after two people were found dead Tuesday in a car just south of Hillsborough’s town limits. Deputies were sent to Rippy Lane to investigate after 911 operators received a call at 9:17 a.m. from a man who said he had shot his wife and was going to shoot himself, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office news release.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem highway lane reopens after Sunday morning crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The right lane of U.S. Highway 52 is reopened this evening after a single-vehicle accident near Exit 109, according to Winston-Salem police. Officers were called to the scene near Exit 109 for U.S. Highway 421 at 11 a.m. following a crash that left at least one person injured, police say.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

US-52 crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The right lane of US-52 North is closed following a crash according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 109 near Exit 109 for US-421. The closure began at 11:32 a.m. and is expected to last until around 1:32...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Investigation continues into High Point house fires

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – Renovations to houses in disrepair were put on hold after two caught fire the same day in High Point.  High Point Fire Marshal Chris Weir is not ruling out arson.  “It’s a shame,” said Ana Falcon, the homeowner. “My heart just sank.” The houses are next to each other on Hobson […]
HIGH POINT, NC

