Family of pedestrian hit and killed in Greensboro devastated by loss

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old boy was severely burned and the woman looking after him refused to take him to get medical care, according to Durham Police Department. Investigators said the child was burned on July 2 or 3, but he did not make it to the hospital until first responders took him there on July 6.

DURHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO