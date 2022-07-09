ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

Dunwoody police officers could be getting more money, housing stipend

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QFEQH_0gZgKoRA00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police officers in Dunwoody could soon be seeing more money on their paychecks.

The city of Dunwoody’s budget committee unanimously voted to recommend a 6% raise of all officers last week. That is on top of the 3% already approved for all city employees.

If the budget is approved, officers will also see their housing stipends increase from $700 each month to $800.

The city says that since December 2020, Dunwoody officers have received an average pay increase of 20.8%. The national aver is 12.2%.

These potential pay raises come during a time when police departments across the country are struggling with hiring and retention.

The Dunwoody Police Department hopes that this increased pay will help attract new officers.

#Police#City Council
