NaLyssa Smith to participate in WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ( FOX 44 ) — Former Baylor Bear NaLyssa Smith will officially take part in the WNBA All Star festivities, as she will participate in the skills challenge.

Smith is one of eight players that will compete in the challenge, and one of two rookies, along with Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who will take part.

This season, Smith has played in 20 games and has averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

