NaLyssa Smith to participate in WNBA All-Star Skills Challenge

By Eric Kelly
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ( FOX 44 ) — Former Baylor Bear NaLyssa Smith will officially take part in the WNBA All Star festivities, as she will participate in the skills challenge.

Smith is one of eight players that will compete in the challenge, and one of two rookies, along with Atlanta’s Rhyne Howard, who will take part.

This season, Smith has played in 20 games and has averaged 13.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

FOX 44 News

Baylor Basketball finishes as GLOBL Jam Runner Up

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA (FOX 44) — The Baylor Men’s Basketball team came up just short of winning the GLOBL Jam gold medal on Sunday, as the Bears lost to Brazil by a 77-73 final. Like most for Baylor during its time in Canada, the game was a back...
WACO, TX
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary native opens second radio station in Chicago

With the goal of being a radio station that represents the “voice of the community,” Gary, Indiana native Dinahlynn Biggs, president/CEO of the BIGGS Radio station, recently launched the WCHI Chicago-Indianapolis radio station with a diverse platform offering news, talk and all new hip-hop…something for all generations.
CHICAGO, IL
WDIO-TV

An American guitarist is stepping away from the stage

DETROIT (AP) - Carlos Santana has postponed his next six shows after collapsing on stage during a concert on Tuesday, temporarily stepping away from the stage “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” July concerts in Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Woodlands, Texas, have been pushed back, Santana’s manager said in a statement.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wrtv.com

Raising Cane's opening five new Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS — Raising Cane’s has announced plans to open five new locations in Indiana between now and early 2023. WRTV previously reported on the chain’s plans to open a location in Muncie. The chain, famous for its chicken tenders and Cane’s sauce, will also be opening the...
MUNCIE, IN
nwi.life

West Side Leadership Academy Expands Administrative Team to Co-Principal Structure

Today, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) announced the appointment of Carl Scott as Co-Principal of West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA). The Gary West Side graduate and long-time educator has served in various educational roles in Indiana and Illinois including teacher, Instructional Coach, Dean of Students and Associate Principal. As...
GARY, IN
CBS Chicago

Pritzker says Highland Park parade shooting has not received more attention than ongoing Chicago violence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is addressing concerns that more attention was paid to the Highland Park parade shooting than the ongoing violence in Chicago's neighborhoods. Sunday morning on CNN's "State of the Union," Pritzker said he is not giving more attention to one than the other. "In fact, much of what we've done in our budget over the last six months for this current fiscal year is to put money into programs that serve Black and Brown communities throughout Chicago and the rest of the state, particularly communities where there has been a high degree of violence. And I have been to and spent time with the communities and fmailies that have been affected by gun violence on the South Side of Chicago, West Side of Chicago," Pritzker said. Pritzker also called for more stringent red flag laws and a national ban on assault weapons. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

First round of $500 monthly payments distributed to Chicago residents

CHICAGO - Chicago's monthly cash assistance program got underway Monday with the first $500 monthly payments going out to low-income households who faced financial hardship during the pandemic. The cash payments are funded through the $31.5 million Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, which gives 5,000 Chicago households $500 cash payments every...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Long lines form for Taste of Chicago, but it was worth it for couple who got engaged there

CHICAGO (CBS) -- People apparently couldn't wait to get into the Taste of Chicago on Saturday. After changing things up for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic food festival with a history dating back 42 years has returned to Grant Park. The crowds have returned too. Video taken Saturday afternoon showed long, slow-moving lines to get into the festival. Some people on social media said they waited over an hour to get in. But the wait was worth it for many – in particular one young couple. Our photographer Sam Vega caught the moment Brandon Jasso popped the question to his longtime girlfriend, Amanda Torres, with Buckingham Fountain as the backdrop. The two said they come to the Taste every year together, so it was a natural place for their proposal. For a full list of vendors, and a music and Summerdance schedule for the Taste, follow this link.
CHICAGO, IL
WRTV

Lockefield Gardens reunion brings families together

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, families gathered in Riverside Park for the annual Lockefield Gardens reunion. Lockefield was Indy's first public housing project. It was built as part of the New Deal. In 1938, the complex opened 748 modern apartments for low-income Black families. "It was better than a community....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IDOH hosting Black & Minority Health Fair

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health is hosting the 36th Indiana Black & Minority Health Fair July 14-17 at the Indiana Convention Center. The theme of this year's health fair is Commit to be Fit, with the IDOH focusing on Hoosiers prioritizing their personal health after delaying their health care during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

