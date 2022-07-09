ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The man Nick Kyrgios called a 'donut' and smashed in the Australian Open doubles final eyes redemption after surviving five match points to reach the Wimbledon men's doubles final

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have launched a remarkable comeback to down the top seeds and claim a place in the men's double final at Wimbledon,

Now they will be looking to atone for the Australian Open dismantling they received earlier this year.

The Aussies were two sets behind top seeded Brit Joe Salisbury and American Rajeev Ram before launching a brave fightback to claim a 3-6 6-7(1) 7-6(9) 6-4 6-2 victory and book their place in the decider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6kO0_0gZgKUjW00
Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell of Australia celebrate winning match point against Rajeev Ram of The United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain in the men's doubles semi-final

The all-Aussie duo stared down five match points in a pulsating third set before kicking on to claim a famous victory.

They will play Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the final.

Individually, it is the first time an Aussie has reached the men's doubles final in seven years while the last time an All-Australian duo reached the decider was back in 2000 when 'The Woodys' Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde claimed their sixth consecutive final.

Their result comes after the all-Australian duo of Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were forced to withdraw from the doubles so that Kyrgios could focus on the singles.

Kyrgios will line up in the men's single final against Novak Djokovic tomorrow.

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis famously beat Ebden and Purcell in the Australian Open doubles final in a massive boilover.

The Aussies traded barbs on social media at the time and Kyrgios called Purcell a 'donut'.

'Regarding your comments after the match, you clearly have no idea about entertainment and sport,' Kyrgios posted at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G8Vo2_0gZgKUjW00
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis (background) celebrate during their Australian Open doubles final win over fellow Aussies Ebden and Purcell

'If you haven't noticed there is a reason why people actually come to my matches, it's because the level and my game are actually worth watching.

'Next time you lose another slam final, you should just put your head down and try to figure out how to play the big points better.

It was a mixed day for Ebden at Wimbledon, celebrating because he made the men's doubles finals but also left to rue what could have been in the mixed doubles.

Ebden and former US Open winner Sam Stosur lost 6-4 6-3 on Centre Court to American-British duo Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Nick Kyrgios Can’t Even Pull It Together for Kate Middleton

Not even Kate Middleton, poster woman for the prim and proper, can tame Nick Kyrgios. After losing his first Grand Slam title match to Novak Djokovic, the Australian tennis star flouted Wimbledon’s all-white dress code to receive his runner-up silverware from Middleton. Wimbledon requires that players wear nearly all-white clothing from the moment they enter the arena to the moment they leave the court, but Kyrgios slapped on a bright red Nike hat prior to the presentation. Some called him disrespectful on social media, with one British tennis writer calling the decision a “final act of defiance.” Indeed, Kyrgios’ match itself was not spared his defiant flair, as an umpire gave him a code violation for insisting—quite loudly—that an allegedly drunken fan be kicked out. “She’s drunk out of her mind!” he yelled, this time with a red face rather than a red cap.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Daily Mail

Goodbye to the Queen of Wimbledon! Sue Barker bids an emotional farewell after her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with legendary broadcaster welling up after tributes from sports stars past and present

Sue Barker has bid an emotional farewell to Wimbledon following her final stint presenting the BBC's coverage, with the legendary broadcaster reduced to tears after being surprised by a touching tribute video featuring a host of sports stars. The likes of Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Billie Jean...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Wimbledon#Australians#Aussies#American#Croatians Nikola Mektic
Daily Mail

'He's a bit of a god… hats off to him': Nick Kyrgios is full of praise for his Wimbledon final conqueror Novak Djokovic... as he insists 'composed' Serb 'just never looks rattled' after winning his seventh SW19 title

Nick Kyrgios hailed Novak Djokovic as a tennis 'god' after he defused the Australian's explosive game to win his seventh Wimbledon crown on Centre Court. The 35-year-old Serb's 21st Grand Slam title moves him one ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal on the all-time list. Playing in...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Novak Djokovic cracks funny joke about relationship with Nick Kyrgios

Novak Djokovic defeated Nick Kyrgios in four sets to win his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday, and he acknowledged after the match that he has had a complicated relationship with his opponent. Djokovic praised Kyrgios for the way he played. The Serbian star said he never envisioned himself complimenting Kyrgios...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

World No 1 Daniil Medvedev snubs the men's Wimbledon final as he posts a video of himself watching Formula One's Austrian Grand Prix instead - and showing off his trophies - after he and other Russian tennis stars were banned due to the war in Ukraine

Tennis' world No 1 Daniil Medvedev took a swipe at Wimbledon officials on Sunday by watching Formula One instead of the men's final, having been banned from competing at the tournament. Concerns over the prospect of the Russian star winning at SW19 - one of sport's most iconic tournaments -...
TENNIS
The Spun

Novak Djokovic Makes Stance On US Open Clear

Novak Djokovic earned his 21st Grand Slam title when defeating Nick Kyrgios in Sunday's Wimbledon final. He likely won't compete for a chance at No. 22 this year. The United States currently prohibits non-citizen, non-residential travelers from entering the country if they're not vaccinated from COVID-19. Following his Wimbledon win,...
TENNIS
SPORTbible

Nick Kyrgios Left Fuming At Reporter Who Attempted To 'Defend' A 'Drunk' Fan

Nick Kyrgios has shut down a reporter who attempted to 'defend' a 'drunk' woman who was the subject of the Australian's frustrations during the Wimbledon final. During his Grand Slam final defeat to Novak Djokovic, Kyrgios found himself once again irritated by members of the crowd and one woman in particular who he claimed had had ‘about 700 drinks’.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Nick Kyrgios Was Furious With A Fan During Wimbledon Final

Nick Kyrgios has been unhappy with some of the fans at today's Wimbledon final. One woman in particular drew Kyrgios' ire. During the third set of his match against Novak Djokovic, he pleaded with the umpire to have her ejected. The 27-year-old Australian was angry at the woman for apparently...
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated

Steffi Graf Is Still Too Famous for Steffi Graf

Each summer Sports Illustrated revisits, remembers and rethinks some of the biggest names and most important stories of our sporting past. Come back all week for more Where Are They Now? stories. Tracy Austin did a double take. It was the spring of 2019, those halcyon pre-COVID-19 days, and Austin,...
TENNIS
960 The Ref

Djokovic to face Kyrgios in men's final | Wimbledon updates

WIMBLEDON, England — (AP) — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):. Novak Djokovic will play for his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Grand Slam singles title overall against Nick Kyrgios on Centre Court. Djokovic has won the last three championships at the All England Club. Kyrgios is...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

482K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy