The Colorado Avalanche have some tough decisions looming in the offseason. After winning the Stanley Cup, it was clear that the Avalanche weren’t going to be able to retain all of their talent. With Darcy Kuemper destined for free agency, the Avs have now made their decision on another one of its Cup winners. According […] The post Nathan McKinnon to lose another Avalanche teammate in NHL Free Agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO