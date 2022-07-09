Gas Tank Getaways: Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – It’s time for another Gas Tank Getaway. This is trip that isn’t all that long in miles, but covers a lot of time.

We’re previewing one of Mississippi’s most popular attractions, the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. That’s the Mississippi Museum of History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. They share a common story.

“You know, people are in awe when they walk into the doors. They don’t understand that there’s two museums. They know about the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. Then ask where’s the other museum. We just say to turn and look to the left or right, whichever way they’re in here. They see the Mississippi Museum of History, which is an amazing museum. It tells 15,000 years of history,” said Two Mississippi Museums Director Pamela Junior.

At the other end of the entrance foyer is the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. That museum puts a microscope on a sliver of the 15,000 years covered in the history museum.

“You’re taking a journey that Freedom Riders went through. How that summer was, Freedom Summer. It’s just a great place to learn history. As our former governor who’s passed on, William Winter said, ‘These are the largest educational places for children to come, where they can learn,'” said Junior.

There’s a special exhibition at the Two Museums right now about atravel guide for African American people that was published back during the Jim Crow era. Victor Hugo Green compiled it.

“ The Negro Motorist Green Book . Victor Hugo Green, who was a postman, said to himself during the Jim Crow Era that we have to find a way to have safe travel for African American people. He pointed out restaurants. He pointed out hotels. Gas stations and salons. During that time, there were sundown towns. African American people couldn’t stay overnight or they had to get out before it was dark. This book was created for them,” said Junior.

The Green Book Tour Guide is a temporary traveling exhibition that covers American history. The rest of this is Mississippi’s story. Nothing is held back. It’s one of the most stellar places you could visit in the state.

Admission to the museum will be free on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. Admission is always free on Sundays.

