CRCSD will resume summer operation on Monday after “cybersecurity incident”, give no specific details over incident

By Ethan Stein
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to an email to parents, The Cedar Rapids Community School District will resume summer operation on Monday, July 11. The email gives no specific information related to a week-long district closure after a “cybersecurity incident” announced on July 4. District Officials told TV9 legal counsel...

