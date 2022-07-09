INDOOR FOOTBALL: Warbirds adjust for showdown with familiar opponent

West Texas Warbirds’ Trey Shaw (14) throws a pass in the first quarter against the North Texas Bulls Saturday night at the Ector County Coliseum. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

The 2022 season has included plenty of ups and downs for the West Texas Warbirds.

Maintaining its unbeaten record as a franchise can fall in to the list of positives, while facing inconsistencies in its schedule can be seen as a negative.

Head coach Tate Smith said it has been a little over two weeks since the Warbirds last played a game, but his coaching staff has worked to keep each player ready to go during the long break.

“Our coaching staff, we had a good plan going in once we knew the game against Houston, they forfeited the last game,” Smith said. “Once we figured that out, we put a plan in place, kind of similar to what colleges do on their bowl game schedule.”

The head coach added that the plan included focusing on things like conditioning, lifting and sprucing up their strategies.

Last week’s activities included a 45-minute scrimmage that was aimed at getting players back in game shape before they take the field again.

The Warbirds’ last contest against the Texas Jets was scheduled for June 25.

They were supposed to host an Arena Football Association playoff game Saturday, but plans in that league have changed.

On July 1, the Arena Football Association announced on its Facebook page that its first AFA Cup game between the Magnolia State Spartans and the Wichita Force would be held Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

The Warbirds, who Smith described as the regular season AFA champions, will now face the Arlington Longhorns at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Arlington is a familiar opponent for the Odessa franchise, as the teams squared off twice last year.

Smith said the Longhorns are an athletic team that features a quick front five on the defensive line that gave the Warbirds some issues during their previous meetings.

“That’s all that our offensive line coach the past two days has really been hounding in, and making sure that we’re getting their blitzes,” Smith said. “Making sure that we’re pass setting the right way, kick stepping and making sure that we’re protecting Trey [Shaw] in the pocket so we can keep him upright and move the ball vertically downfield.”

The Warbirds also worked on perfecting their underneath routes to give their athletic receivers a chance to make big plays when they’re given space.

According to Smith, the Warbirds also still have a chance to win a championship trophy if they can come away with a victory against the Longhorns.

A win against Arlington would set West Texas up to face off with the American Indoor Football Alliance’s champion in a game called the Battle of the Champions on July 16 at the Ector County Coliseum.

A post on the Warbirds’ Facebook page from Tuesday indicates a meeting against the Mississippi Raiders on that same date.

Smith said he’s excited for his players and coaching staff to regain the motivating factor of having an upcoming game after going through a long pause in play.

The head coach added that team members consistently wondered what the next game would look like.

As another opponent is set to take the field against the Warbirds, the objective of staying undefeated is still on the forefront.

“That’s the main thing, we want to keep the streak alive and our motto this year has been, ‘Make it happen,’” Smith said. “All we’ve been preaching all week is, ‘Do whatever you’ve got to do to make it happen so we stay undefeated and punch our ticket into next week.’”

