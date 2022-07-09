Flint City Bucks blank AFC Ann Arbor at Atwood Stadium

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan football coach Gary Moeller has died at the age of 81. Moeller succeeded Bo Schembechler, coaching the Wolverines five seasons from 1990 through ‘94. His record was 44-13-3 with three Big Ten titles. Moeller lost his job in the spring of 1995 after a Southfield restaurant incident and Lloyd Carr was promoted to head coach where he ended up becoming a hall of famer. Moeller also was interim coach for seven games in 2000 for the Detroit Lions fashioning a 4-3 record.
DETROIT – With National French Fry day on tap (and btw why the hell is it not on a Friday), I thought I would oil the mechanisms and grease the levers on said topic. The best fries in Metro Detroit are at Scotty Simpson’s Fish ‘n’ Chips on Fenkell in Brightmoor. Hands down. Don’t bother protesting cause I ain’t trying to hear you.
What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
Michigan's "Weed Walmart" has downsized its company in a major way. Lume Cannabis Co., the Michigan-based marijuana company, closed four out of nearly 30 stores across the entire state. The closed Lume locations include:. Bay City. Christmas. Cheboygan. Southfield. The Google business pages for each of the closed locations are...
The Mack family was taken aback recently when trying to drop off some recycling. The Livonia residents were turned down, being told the center was only for city residents. The reason? Their license plate was a farm license plate, prompting the employee to believe they did not live in the Wayne County community.
Since I was a kid my coaches used to call me "Big Joe" and while I've recently lost 100lbs I still love great food and these Michigan Food Challenges all look delicious. It's time to take off your tight pants and slip into something comfy and stretchy as we check out these five Michigan food challenges.
TROY, Mich. - You can vote for a Michigan student's drawing in the Doodle for Google 12th annual design contest!. There are 54 state/territory K-12 finalists, including Marcus Zheng, a 4th/5th grader from Troy. The winner will get to have their art on Google.com's home page for a day. The...
Michigan State and Michigan last met on the football field 254 days ago in East Lansing. The Spartans and Wolverines will meet again on Oct. 29, 2022 in Ann Arbor — 110 days from today. Head coach Mel Tucker has continued the success that Michigan State has experienced in...
There is a chance for a round or two of severe thunderstorms across Michigan this afternoon into overnight. While we are not expecting a widespread, massive severe weather outbreak at the moment, this is the time of year when we should take it hour by hour as we approach the severe weather time period.
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been decades, but now one of the area’s most well-known three-on-three basketball tournaments is coming back to mid-Michigan. The Gus Macker returns to downtown Flint’s flat lot at the end of July. Organizers say it’s a slam dunk for the community.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Democrats and Republicans will pick their candidates in the race for the re-drawn state Senate District 27 general election in the Aug. 2 primary. State Rep. John D. Cherry, David L. Davenport, Monica S. Galloway and Bill Swanson are the Democrats competing in the primary election. Aaron R. Gardner and Christina Hickson are competing in the Republican primary.
Next month Sonya Greene will open Linwood Fresh Market, a small business to serve fresh produce and other groceries in the Linwood-Dexter neighborhood of Detroit. A registered nurse as well as an entrepreneur, Greene said there are only a few healthy food options in this area. “My hope is that...
During my second year of college in 1997, both of my parents lost their jobs. They had successful careers in the manufacturing industry in southeast Michigan for decades and were blindsided with the sudden plant closures. It was a desperate time for my parents and our entire family. Both turned...
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - We are just over a month away from the fifth annual Ally Challenge presented by McLaren. The organizers are excited, and so are the fans. But the most excited person is 2021 champion Joe Durant, who spoke during Media Day on Monday afternoon. "Yeah, you...
Detroit Tigers legend Willie Horton, 79, has come out with a book, "Willie Horton: 23: Detroit’s own Willie the Wonder, the Tigers’ first Black great," which discusses the pain of the Detroit 1967 Riot. It's being released Tuesday. Horton, who attended Detroit's Northwestern High School, writes in an...
FLINT – Mike Kelley took the final step into the Flint City Amateur Golf Championship winner’s circle Sunday at Swartz Creek Golf Course. Kelley shot par 35-37—72 to finish with a 36-hole total of par 144, good for a three-shot victory over Ben Zyber (72-75—147) and Stephen Keen (75-72—147).
Multiple sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River has prompted the closing of a popular nature center in Michigan. Albion College said on Saturday that the Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, would be closed on Sunday due to the alligator reports. “Today, there were two independent sightings...
This old abandoned coal loader still stands over the Grand Trunk Railroad, on the outskirts of Crego Park, off N. Aurelius Road in Lansing. It was built in 1925 between Lansing and East Lansing by the Ogle Construction Company. Some curious explorers discovered what appears to be the remains of...
For almost two years, we couldn't turn on our TVs without being inundated with news coverage about the coronavirus pandemic. The attention was certainly warranted, as COVID-19 ravaged Michigan, the rest of the United States, and frankly, most of the entire world. Millions of people lost their lives during the pandemic, including nearly 37,000 in Michigan alone.
