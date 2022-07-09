Illinois football reaches fundraising goal in Lift for Life

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the 10th year, Illinois football spent Friday raising funds for the Rare Disease Community in the 2022 Lift for Life.

Players dressed up in costumes and split into teams. According to the fundraising website, the Illini reached their goal of $5,000 dollars with Caleb Griffin’s team leading the way. The Illini have raised over $140,000 in the decade long history of the event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.