Illinois State

Illinois football reaches fundraising goal in Lift for Life

WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TsYs1_0gZgGvwV00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — For the 10th year, Illinois football spent Friday raising funds for the Rare Disease Community in the 2022 Lift for Life.

Players dressed up in costumes and split into teams. According to the fundraising website, the Illini reached their goal of $5,000 dollars with Caleb Griffin’s team leading the way. The Illini have raised over $140,000 in the decade long history of the event.

WCIA

Illini Motorsports Wins Championship

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- For the first time in their 40-year history, the U of I Motorsport team won a national championship. The team competed at the Michigan International Speedway, where they took home six trophies.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Mason Point in Sullivan announces closure

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A senior living facility in Sullivan is shutting its doors. Petersen Heath Care announced the closure of Mason Point affective September 12. In a statement, officials said the decision to close was made "due largely to unsustainable, poor financial performance due to longstanding state of Illinois reimbursement shortfalls, the current regulatory environment, the cost of maintaining the aging physical plants," and staffing issues due to the pandemic.
SULLIVAN, IL
WCIA

Bending into better health with Champaign Fitness Center’s Gentle Yoga

I teach Gentle Yoga twice weekly at the Champaign Fitness Center. In this slower paced class, the focus is on improving range of motion and flexibility; building strength; finding proper body alignment to support good posture; and improving balance. I help students find safe and comfortable variations of yoga poses to adapt to their unique body and abilities.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Lane on Champaign’s Windsor Road closed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One lane on westbound Windsor Road in Champaign is currently closed to allow for the installation of fiberoptic utilities. The lane closed between Galen Drive and Mattis Avenue on Monday and is expected to be closed until Friday. One lane of traffic remains open in this area. The City of Champaign […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LIFTing students’ experience

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Driving down Charleston Avenue in Mattoon, you see a lot of familiar buildings. Like the consolidated communications building. But now, that building is getting some new life. “Starting from the basement and working your way to the top, we’ve got communications, we’ve got a child care pathway, info tech IT, HVAC, […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Yoga in the Park with Urbana Park District

Meet at the Meadowbrook Park Playground off the Windsor Road entrance. Join the park district, the community and a variety of talented yoga instructors each Saturday for Yoga in the Park. This is free and all ages and abilities are welcome!. Instructors will provide modifications so you can practice on...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Man charged with threatening Indianapolis medical center

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was charged after officials said he threatened an Indianapolis medical center. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said John D. Armstrong, of Indianapolis, was a patient at OSF Hospital in Urbana. Officers were called there because he was making threats against the Roudebush Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Indianapolis. […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Crop update with Curt Clapper

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — When the latest Drought Monitor map was issued Thursday morning, east-central Illinois had a distinctive shortage of moisture. The map showed a bullseye on Illinois, centered on Champaign, Douglas and Piatt Counties, and that is the worst of the flash drought that we’ve had.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

History of House Brothers Tavern

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Walk into the doors of the old House Brothers Tavern, now known as just House Tavern, and you’re taken back in time. It’s been a place where you could grab a beer, or a good conversation, since 1905. And it’s been in the same family for just as long. “It started […]
MATTOON, IL
1440 WROK

A Website says they found the Best Lake in the State of Illinois

A website has ranked the 15 Best Lakes in Illinois and surprise surprise, Lake Michigan doesn't take the top spot, so...which lake is number one?. According to a ranking on the website thecrazytourist.com, Lake Shelbyville in Shelby County, IL south of Decatur is the best lake in the Land of Lincoln, taking the top spot ahead of lakes like Lake Mattoon, Lake Springfield, and even Devil's Kitchen Lake, so what about Lake Shelbyville makes it so special? According to the website they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Demolition begins on Danville school

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Cannon Elementary School has been a part of the Danville community for nearly 100 years. But the school’s time has come and demolition on the 1924 building began on Tuesday. The Danville School Board voted unanimously in March to tear the building down. Rain flooded the building in 2015 and it […]
DANVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Great Weather, Music, Food Brings Crowd to Danville’s Community Day

It was last week that we spoke with Danville Human Relations Administrator Sandra Finch about the upcoming Community Day in Lincoln Park, and when Sunday afternoon arrived the weather was absolutely perfect; with food prepared by the mayor and city council and personnel; and music by Vermilion County’s North Street Soul and Champaign’s Noah Brown and Family. Mayor Rickey Williams, Jr said it doesn’t get much better.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Cancer Center at Illinois develops groundbreaking surgical technology

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An innovative camera can potentially revolutionize cancer-related surgeries. Cancer Center at Illinois scientists Viktor Gruev and Shuming Nie recently developed a groundbreaking cancer imaging technology. This discovery recreated the mantis shrimp’s complex visual system in a single device to provide doctors with better images during disease detection procedures. The team recently […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

HSHS St. Mary's announces new chief medical officer

DECATUR — Dr. Vinil Bhuma was appointed as the new chief medical officer for HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday. “We are excited to officially welcome Dr. Bhuma to our leadership team today. We look forward to advancing the mission of our organization together,” said Theresa Rutherford, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital President and CEO. “His many years of experience and expertise will benefit our health care services and community. We also thank Dr. Ryan Jennings, CMO of our sister ministries, for successfully supporting St. Mary’s as we sought to fill the CMO position permanently.”
DECATUR, IL
