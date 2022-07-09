CSL’s Mike Lacett talks with Ric Flair’s promoter ahead of final match
(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Longtime wrestling promoter and Charlotte legend David Crockett initially had his doubts about a potential Ric Flair comeback.
But somehow at 73, Flair made his friend of over 50 years a believer and now Crockett has taken a role in organizing the July 31 event, scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee.
Although it's been more than a decade since Flair's last match, Crockett is confident the "Nature Boy" will deliver again.
