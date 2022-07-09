CSL’s Mike Lacett talks with Ric Flair’s promoter ahead of final match

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Longtime wrestling promoter and Charlotte legend David Crockett initially had his doubts about a potential Ric Flair comeback.

But somehow at 73, Flair made his friend of over 50 years a believer and now Crockett has taken a role in organizing the July 31 event, scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee.

More from CSL

📲 Download the QC News app to take Charlotte Sports Live and the latest news on the go.

Although it’s been more than a decade since Flair’s last match, Crockett is confident the “Nature Boy” will deliver again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.