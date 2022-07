Former UNC basketball standout Justin Jacksonhas found himself in the NBA Summer League here in 2022. After competing for Team USA a few weeks ago, Jackson received a call from the Boston Celtics to join their Summer League team and he’s already making an impact. Jackson made his debut on Monday night, scoring 10 points in a 111–109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. And on Tuesday night, he built on that performance. Jackson scored 24 points including making 5-of-10 from the three-point line in the team’s 103-92 win over Golden State. It was a big performance for Jackson who played in one game...

BOSTON, MA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO