Midway, UT

124th Utah State Amateur golf event coming up

By Wesley Ruff
 4 days ago
UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Amateur, the oldest continuously held golf tournament in the world, will be played for the 124th time starting next Monday at Soldier Hollow Golf Course in Midway.

“This is THE tournament that I want to win. This is the main one that, if I can win the State Am, then it’s a good career for me. I would want to win the State Am more than any other tournament,” said Elijah Turner, a BYU golfer, and former Lone Peak High School star.

Jon Wright has won the State Am twice, and he feels the same way as Turner.

“It’s my favorite time of the year. It’s so much fun to play this. I’ve had some success and I love playing it and this will be my 4th State Am at Soldier Hollow, it just kind of feels like a State Am when you come up here,” said Wright.

This will be the 7th time Soldier Hollow has hosted the event.

“I think it’s a great partnership, we love being up here and I know the players agree, so we’re looking forward to a great week next week,” said Easton Folster, Assistant Executive Director of the Utah Golf Association.

“Soldier Hollow is good at identifying who is playing well and who is playing the best at the time. It seems wide open, you don’t see any trees out here but there is a lot of those tall, native grasses,” said Wright.

“It’s links-style golf, it’s awesome, you can get the wind, you can get some good shots, you can get some tough shots, but its really a fair test of golf,” said Turner.

And add to that the fact that the State Amateur is a grind including two days of stroke play, followed by four days of match play — 36 holes each day.

“You can’t win the State Am in a fluky fashion. It requires winning 6 different matches. It requires first qualifying for match play, so you’re not going to get lucky and find your way through different matches,” said Folster.

“It’s really tough, I won my 2nd one when I was 44 years old and after each day of 36 holes, I would meet my physical therapist at his office at 8:30 at night and try to get stretched back out again so I could go the next day. And now I’m 52 and I hope to play 36-hole days because that would mean I’m playing well and winning matches, but we’ll see if I can even do it,” said Wright.

“If you’re able to put your name of the trophy, I think this is really a launching board and a starting place for some really good golf,” said Folster.

#Golf Course#The Utah State Amateur#The Utah Golf Association
