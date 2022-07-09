Alleged Oath Keeper accused of bringing explosives to D.C. on Jan. 6
By Spencer S. Hsu
Houston Chronicle
4 days ago
U.S. prosecutors leveled new accusations Friday against the leader of the Oath Keepers and alleged members who have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, saying one co-conspirator came to Washington with explosives and detailing allegations that a co-defendant kept a "death list" with the name...
SERIAL killer John List murdered his entire family and went on the run for 18 years after erasing himself from every photo in the house. The leafy town of Westfield, New Jersey was rocked to its core on December 7, 1971, when the bodies of three children and two women were discovered in a 19-room mansion.
There's one tiny sliver of hope for Joe Biden in a devastating new poll that flags rising concerns over the President's age and performance and shows even most Democrats want another candidate in 2024. He could still beat Donald Trump.
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation!
The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A new wave of anger swept through Uvalde on Tuesday over surveillance footage of police officers in body armor milling in the hallway of Robb Elementary School while a gunman continued firing inside a fourth-grade classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman is a disturbing 80-minute recording of what has been known for weeks now about one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history: that heavily armed police officers, some armed with rifles and bulletproof shields, massed in the hallway and waited more than an hour before going inside and stopping the May 24 massacre. But the footage, which until now had not surfaced publicly, anguished Uvalde residents anew and redoubled calls in the small South Texas city for accountability and explanations that have been incomplete — and sometimes inaccurate — in the seven weeks since the shooting. Hours after the video was published, some residents at a Uvalde City Council meeting said they had not been able to bring themselves to watch it. Others demanded consequences for police and more information.
Comments / 0