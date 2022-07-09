Gearing up for Giants Despair Hillclimb

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— One of the oldest hill climb races in the country hits the pavement this weekend in Luzerne County.

Drivers are gearing up Friday night for the two-day event that puts even the most skilled competitors to the test.

It’s the eve of the 116th-annual Giants Despair Hillclimb .

Participants from across the nation and right here at home will compete for top honors, and of course, unlimited bragging rights.

If you have a need for speed, the historic Giants Despair Hillclimb returns Saturday to Laurel Run Borough.

Nearly 100 cars are entered in this year’s contest that’s been a tradition since 1906.

“It’s the highlight of the year for the town. I mean, everybody gathers and has a good time,” said Bill Feist, a participant and Vice President of the Giants Despair Hillclimb Association .

Racers from near and far were setting up Friday at the base of the hill.

That’s where we found six-year participant Kristen Israel who let Eyewitness News reporter Madonna Mantione hop in the car she co-drives with her father.

“I saw him do it, and now I’m hooked as well,” Israel said.

The course starts on East Northampton Street, just southeast of Wilkes-Barre Township.

It winds its way up a 1-mile stretch through steep mountains, and even a 110-degree turn called “devil’s elbow.”

“If you come in too fast, you don’t brake at the exact spot, and you go over the crest you can end up looping it, hitting the guardrail, like my husband has,” Israel explained.

This thrilling event also serves as the Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department’s largest annual fundraiser.

“It’s crucial to put fuel in the trucks and operation costs and keep guys outfitted with new gear and equipment, it’s crucial,” said Chief Joseph Tavaglione of the Laurel Run Fire Department.

Feist says organizers spend all year getting ready, and none of it would be possible without community support.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. And it’s all done by great volunteers, guys from the area that care about the event and want it to keep going on,” Feist told Eyewitness News.

The action begins tomorrow morning in Laurel Run starting at 9 a.m. and spectators can attend for free.

For more information on the event, you can go to the Giants Despair Hillclimb Association’s website.

