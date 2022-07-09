Sun, Showers And Storms Today For Florida

For all our readers in New York City, today is Manhattanhenge, when the sunset aligns with the Manhattan street grid. Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the phenomenon here. Hurricane center eyes system with potential to develop in Gulf of Mexico — According to the National Hurricane Center 8 p.m. advisory: “A surface trough of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the northern Gulf of Mexico, partially related to a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern U.S. Some slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week while it moves little. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO