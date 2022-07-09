ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sun, Showers And Storms Today For Florida

By Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
southfloridareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds and some showers and storms — mostly in the afternoon in the east coast metro area and throughout the day near the Gulf coast. Sunday‘s...

Today Is Another Day Of Summer Sun And Spotty Storms For Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day, but showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s. Thursday will feature a mix of sun,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Storm Could Douse Northwest Florida

  Emergency-management officials advised Panhandle residents to pay attention to a storm system that moved into the northern Gulf of Mexico on Monday. The unnamed system, which had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical storm by the end of the week, is expected
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Drying out slowly tonight, fewer showers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today was quite wet at times, we even saw a waterspout move onshore and fade near New Port Richey. The downpours are slowly fading, and rain chances are falling for the overnight hours. Temperatures will be warm and we will be humid overnight, thank to westerly winds. We should get down […]
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
NBC Miami

High Temps, Lower Rain Chances to Start Work Week in South Florida

Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain relatively low going into the new work week. However, they are anticipated to climb late week and into the following weekend. In the meantime, expect a few more days with not much rainfall and a continuation of scorching summer sunshine. Highs through the week...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Florida State
WFLA

4 Tampa Bay restaurants make list of best seafood in state

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Four Tampa Bay area restaurants were recently named to a list of the 15 best seafood restaurants in Florida by a travel website. Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

WATCH: Florida man fries egg outside as temperatures soar

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man has gone viral after filming himself frying an egg amidst the summer heat in the Sunshine state. The TikTok video shows Tyler Green, cracking an egg on a frying pan that was laying outside in the Florida heat for just about 10 minutes.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Where Have Shark Attacks Happened the Most in South Florida?

They say the chances of getting attacked by a shark are few and far between—and with the odds being 1 in 3,748,067, this saying certainly proves to be true. For Florida residents, however, this number is a little bit smaller as the state holds the record for the highest amount of shark attacks in history.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Invasive Animal Species in Florida and the Damage They Cause

Mira Meijer Burgers' Zoo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Because of its warm climate, Florida has long attracted non-native residents. However, some of those residents are animals that have become invasive, and in many cases, arguably no longer welcome. Below is a list of common invasive animal species found in Florida:
FLORIDA STATE
Sunburn — The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics — 7.11.22

For all our readers in New York City, today is Manhattanhenge, when the sunset aligns with the Manhattan street grid. Neil deGrasse Tyson explains the phenomenon here. Hurricane center eyes system with potential to develop in Gulf of Mexico — According to the National Hurricane Center 8 p.m. advisory: “A surface trough of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days over the northern Gulf of Mexico, partially related to a decaying frontal boundary currently located over the southeastern U.S. Some slow development of this system is possible if it remains offshore during the middle and latter part of the week while it moves little. Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.”
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

More construction and more buildings coming to SWFL

In the latest Gulfshore Business review, you see a lot of crews hard at work constructing new buildings across Southwest Florida. A lot of lots are being cleared and planned for development across SWFL. One of them near I-75 and State Road 82 is slated to become 500,000-square-feet of warehouse...
FORT MYERS, FL
WHYI Y100

Here's The Best Fishing Spot In Florida

Fishing is almost as American as pie. For generations, people flock to rivers, lakes, ponds, and the ocean to reel in sweet catches for either dinner or glory. It's so popular that there are plenty of competitions and impressive records to pursue. Whether you're a diehard angler, fly fisher, or...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WINKNEWS.com

Electric bills surge in Southwest Florida but the reason is complicated

Power companies are citing international reasons as to why electric bills are increasing by 17% and 27% in parts of Southwest Florida. Carole Marble’s utility bill increased by $40 since last year. “Oh my God, what’s going on here? I’m over $200,” Marble said. “I live here alone. I turned my pool heater off because it was out of control.” She claims FPL is abusing its power.
FORT MYERS, FL
Action News Jax

Florida inpatients with COVID-19 top 4,000

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services posted data Monday that showed more than 4,000 Florida hospital inpatients had COVID-19. The department reported 4,035 inpatients had COVID-19 and that 421 were in intensive-care units. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action News...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best Lake In Nebraska

Nebraska has many lakes scattered around the state. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Nebraska is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
southfloridareporter.com

AAA: Florida Gas Prices Hit 2-Month Lows

Florida gas prices dropped 15 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for four consecutive weeks, falling a total of 47 cents during that time. “Floridians are getting some welcome relief from record high prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The price declines are attributed to falling oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered steep drops in recent weeks, due to concerns about a potential global economic recession, and how that could result in lower worldwide demand for fuel. However, there is still concerns about global fuel supplies, which is keeping somewhat of a floor on prices. Unless there’s a sudden rebound in the price of oil, the state average should drop below $4.30 this week.”
FLORIDA STATE

