TRUCKSVILLE, Pa. — A fresh coat of paint is the mission for volunteers with the "U.M. Army" or the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth. "This is a youth mission organization, and so we're very focused on developing leadership skills and spirituality in youth and young adults," coordinator Darlene Thomas said. "And we have a combination of youth and young adults here at this mission week."

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO