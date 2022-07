Cincinnati activist and Black United Front member Iris Roley, a key person in the drafting and implementing the community/police Collaborative Agreement for police reforms which is in its 20th year, noted recently that about 35,000 Black residents of the city were arrested by Cincinnati police in 2001, 15 young Black men had been fatally shot by police in several years prior, and there were protest marches in the streets, and it was estimated that about $220 million in convention business was lost by national organizations canceling their conventions in the city. Bill Cosby was the first to cancel an appearance here.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO