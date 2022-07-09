Virginia Tech football: Where is Brent Pry ranked among ACC coaches?

Mack Brown and the UNC football program had a big past few weeks in terms of football recruiting, landing several recruits in the 2023 class. With the commitments, the Tar Heels climbed the recruiting rankings and find themselves inside the Top 25 nationally. But on Sunday, the Tar Heels missed out on an in-state recruit. Wilkes Central offensive tackle Kamen Smith ended his recruitment on Sunday, picking NC State over North Carolina, Virginia Tech and others in the process. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Smith is a three-star recruit that had a total of 13 offers but only made visits to the Tar Heels, Wolfpack and Hokies. Blessed to be in this position!🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/CWkW4TQhRe — Kamen Smith (@KamenSmith3) July 10, 2022 Smith is ranked No. 738 nationally, the No. 64 offensive tackle and No. 23 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings. UNC now focuses their attention to other recruits in the 2023 class as they look to keep building on the momentum they have. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO