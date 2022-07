A new audit finds the agency overseeing the Nassau University Medical Center hit another record deficit last year — $135 million. In their report, auditors said the center’s finances have been largely buoyed by pandemic aid and a state program funded by Medicare and Medicaid. Pandemic aid continues to decrease and the federal government warned back in 2016 that it would be curbing the Medicare and Medicaid programs NUMC uses.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO