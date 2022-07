ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police are searching for three people after a man was shot at during an armed carjacking in southwest Atlanta. It happened just before midnight on Cleveland Avenue. Investigators tell CBS46 a man entered the store while his car was parked and running outside. Moments later, three people in a Dodge Challenger pulled up beside the vehicle and one of them got into his car and drove off.

