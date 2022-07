FULTON, KY — A 'new-mom shed' has been installed in front of the Fulton Food-Rite grocery store. According to Four Rivers Prevention Specialist Danielle Carter, the shed contains a range of items for new moms, such as: diapers, wipes, nursing supplies, hygiene products, and food. She says the shed will be re-stocked with supplies at least once a month.

