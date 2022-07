ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two days after a fatal shooting in downtown Asheville, the man accused of pulling the trigger is in police custody. Danquries Lamar Green, 26, turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, Asheville Police Capt. Joe Silberman said. Green is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits and going armed to the terror of the people. He’s being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

