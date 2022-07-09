ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City conducting safety audit of Paris Road after deadly motorcycle crash

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Editor's Note: The name of the motorcyclist was previously listed as Kevin Wineteer but has been corrected to Mark Lamont.

The City of Columbia has commissioned a safety audit of Paris Road, according to a release issued a week after a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The city is contracting with CBB Transportation Engineers and Planners of St. Louis for an audit of the road from Oakland Church Road in the north to Business Loop 70 in the south, the city said in a news release Friday. That stretch includes the intersection of Paris Road and Vandiver Drive, where motorcyclist Mark Lamont of Columbia was killed in a crash July 1.

The audit includes a survey asking Paris Road travelers to share their safety concerns. Paper surveys are available at:

  • D&H Drugstore, 1814 Paris Road
  • Break Time, 2402 Paris Road
  • Dollar General, 3020 Paris Road
  • Steve-O's, 4600 Paris Road

A public meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 19 at United Community Cathedral, 1801 Towne Drive. A meeting for businesses will take place July 20 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the same location. A virtual meeting will be announced later.

A final report on the audit is expected late this year, the city said in the news release. The city did not release how much the audit will cost.

The post City conducting safety audit of Paris Road after deadly motorcycle crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

