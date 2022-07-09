ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julius Onah to Direct 'Captain America 4' Starring Anthony Mackie

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Studios has enlisted Julius Onah to direct Captain America 4. The upcoming film will see Anthony Mackie reprise his role as Sam Wilson and will mark the...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Marvel's New Promo Art Offers Clearest Look at 'She-Hulk' Suit Yet

Back in May, Disney+ released the first official trailer for the upcoming Marvel Studios series She-Hulk and while it offered fans a glimpse at the new superhero, there was only a very brief shot of her in her actual combat suit. Luckily, the studio has now dropped some promo art for the show, giving us a much clearer look at the Jennifer Walters’ alter ego.
hypebeast.com

Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Is First Horror Epic To Be Shot With IMAX Film Cameras

A new featurette has revealed that Jordan Peele‘s upcoming film NOPE is the first horror epic to be shot using IMAX Film Cameras. The two-minute behind-the-scenes clip explores how Peele and cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema utilized the technology of IMAX’s iconic 15/65mm cameras for NOPE, allowing them to fill the IMAX screen directly “with unprecedented crispness and clarity.” The director shared, “IMAX is movie magic pushed to its limit. When you see a film in an IMAX theater, it feels like you are there. It’s complete immersion, and there’s nothing quite like it. And we are only at the beginning, there’s still so much to be explored in this format.”
hypebeast.com

Wyatt Russell Talks About the Possible Return of John Walker

Wyatt Russell has opened up about the return of his The Falcon and The Winter Soldier character,John Walker/Captain America/U.S. Agent. In an interview with Collider, Russell revealed that he has no idea whether or not he will reprise his role again in the MCU. Despite the likeliness of him returning in the upcoming Captain America film and the recently announced Thunderbolts, “I haven’t really even thought about, if the character comes back, what I hope he becomes. There are so many different ways that you can go with it. I just hope that whatever it is, is continued along this line of this struggle with self,” Russell said. “That is something that I can do, as well as I think it needs to be done. As long as he has that conflict within himself, he can have a change of mind, and he can go through therapy. There are lots of different ways you can go. I only ever hope that it goes an interesting way, but a certain way, that’s not up to me.”
hypebeast.com

Nas and DJ Premier Tease New Collaboration, Unveil Release Date

Nas and DJ Premier have teamed up for a collaboration that’s set to drop on July 15. Although it is unclear whether the joint is a single track or a full project, fans were nonetheless excited when DJ Premier took to Twitter to share a 10-second teaser that showed a closeup of Illmatic’s gold certification and a door labelled “Control Room B” as the new Nas and Premo cut played in the background. The producer simply put “7/15 @Nas” as the caption, confirming that listeners will be gifted the collab this week.
Deadline

‘Stranger Things 4’ Vol. 2 Logs 117M Hours Viewed In First Full Week, Season 4 Tally Grows To 1.27B

Click here to read the full article. Boosted by the final two episodes of Season 4, Stranger Things 4 remained at the top of Netflix’s weekly Top 10 with 188.2M hours viewed for the week of July 4. About 117M of those hours were for the two-part finale, which have been added to Vol.2’s opening weekend hours as well as Vol. 1’s 930M hours viewed in the first 28 days of release to bring Season 4’s tally to 1.27B hours. Stranger Things last week became the second Netflix series to cross the 1 billion mark, joining Squid Game, which amassed 1.6B...
hypebeast.com

Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg and More Star in New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer

A24 has dropped off the second official trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies, an upcoming dark comedy film directed by Halina Reijn. The two-minute preview sees Bee (Maria Bakalova) attend a party with her rich girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg), who hangs with a group known to be rather “nihilistic” on the internet. According to an official synopsis, “When a group of rich 20-somethings plans a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a party game goes awry in this fresh and funny look at backstabbing, fake friends, and one party gone very, very wrong.”
hypebeast.com

50 Cent to Star in New Horror Film About Social Media and Influencer Culture

Entertainment and music mogul 50 Cent has officially signed on to produce and star in the upcoming horror movie Skill House from Proxima Media. The film will also be produced under his compay G-Unit Film & Television banner. According to Deadline, 50 Cent joins a cast that is led by...
hypebeast.com

'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'The White Lotus' Lead the 2022 Emmy Nominations

The Television Academy on Tuesday unveiled the 2022 Emmy Awards nominations, during a special announcement program hosted by chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Melissa Fumero. HBO‘s Succession leads the pack as the most-nominated program with 25 nods,...
hypebeast.com

Zendaya Makes Emmys History as Youngest Producing Nominee for 'Euphoria'

Zendaya has made Emmys history as the youngest producing nominee as an executive producer on Euphoria, which received an Outstanding Drama nod. Additionally, the 25-year-old actress has become the youngest two-time acting nominee for her role on the HBO drama series. Zendaya, who received four total nominations for this year’s...
hypebeast.com

Netflix Drops Intense Trailer for Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series Featuring the Weskers

Two days ahead of its release, Netflix has now dropped a chilling trailer for its live-action Resident Evil adaptation featuring the Wesker family on the run. While there’s not much context offered for the clip, we see Albert Wesker instructing his two daughters Billie and Jade to escape from what seems like the compound we’ve seen in earlier trailers before Wesker covers himself with what appears to be blood from a dead dog.
NewsBreak
hypebeast.com

Sideshow Unveils a Premium Format Miles Morales Spider-Man Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has now expanded on its Premium Format Figure range with a new Miles Morales Spider-Man statue created for diehard fans. Standing more than 23 inches tall and almost 16 inches wide, the massive collectible depicts the young superhero swinging and web-slinging through the classic New York City skyline on his way to save the day. With a special forced perspective, Morales appears to be high up above the Big Apple’s skyscrapers, giving the entire statue a much more dynamic look.
hypebeast.com

BTS To Star in Three of Their Own Disney+ Titles

BTS is set to star in three of their very own Disney+ titles as part of a newly-announced global collaboration between The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and HYBE. The partnership will feature global distribution of five major content titles from HYBE, with BTS appearing in a cinematic concert film done in Los Angeles last November, a travel reality show and docuseries:
