Julius Onah to Direct 'Captain America 4' Starring Anthony Mackie

Wyatt Russell has opened up about the return of his The Falcon and The Winter Soldier character,John Walker/Captain America/U.S. Agent. In an interview with Collider, Russell revealed that he has no idea whether or not he will reprise his role again in the MCU. Despite the likeliness of him returning in the upcoming Captain America film and the recently announced Thunderbolts, “I haven’t really even thought about, if the character comes back, what I hope he becomes. There are so many different ways that you can go with it. I just hope that whatever it is, is continued along this line of this struggle with self,” Russell said. “That is something that I can do, as well as I think it needs to be done. As long as he has that conflict within himself, he can have a change of mind, and he can go through therapy. There are lots of different ways you can go. I only ever hope that it goes an interesting way, but a certain way, that’s not up to me.”

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO