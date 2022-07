Sunday Night Baseball features one heck of a matchup this evening with the series finale of the New York Yankees' trip to Beantown for a battle with the Boston Red Sox. The Yankees saw their chance at a four-game sweep dashed last night when Boston eked out a slim victory in extra innings. But the home team has still been outscored by the Yankees 23-11 and very nearly lost last night before some late-game heroics saved the day. Can the Yankees get back on the winning side or will Boston escape with a series split? Here are the odds for this game, courtesy of WynnBET Sportsbook.

2 DAYS AGO