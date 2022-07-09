ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami Babe Ruth Baseball League hits home run with kids

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

North Miami Babe Ruth Baseball League hits home run with kids 02:02

MIAMI - The North Miami Babe Ruth Baseball League is a home run with neighborhood kids.

Player, Jomar, 11, says he loved being a part of the team.

"I had a toy baseball [when I was younger] but I wasn't that good," says Jomar.

"But I'm learning so much."

Like Jomar, many of the players are learning the game for the first time.

"It makes me happy," said coach Lyndon Webster.

"Watching what's going to be the end result, these kids are going to take advantage of this opportunity."

In an effort to make baseball available to every child, the league is 100% free.

Dozens of folks around South Florida have donated balls, bats, and gloves to the growing team.

"Everyone is so encouraging here," says Jomar.

"I love it so much."

For more information on the North Miami Babe Ruth Baseball League,

