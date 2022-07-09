Albuquerque Police identify man who died during officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man they believe shot and killed himself during a confrontation with officers earlier this week. Tuesday night, APD responded to reports of someone camping inside a van in the Target parking lot near Lomas and I-40.

They say when they arrived the man inside, James Langlois, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Officers fired back but they say an autopsy confirmed that Langlois died from his own gunshot wound. The 64-year-old had an arrest warrant out for DWI.

