Albuquerque Police identify man who died during officer-involved shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified the man they believe shot and killed himself during a confrontation with officers earlier this week. Tuesday night, APD responded to reports of someone camping inside a van in the Target parking lot near Lomas and I-40.
They say when they arrived the man inside, James Langlois, pulled out a gun and fired a shot. Officers fired back but they say an autopsy confirmed that Langlois died from his own gunshot wound. The 64-year-old had an arrest warrant out for DWI.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
