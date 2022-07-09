Four teens arrested in New London stabbing

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street in New London.

On April 12, New London police responded to a call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined a male victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the male survived the injuries he sustained in the stabbing.

New London police obtained arrest warrants for four males involved in the stabbing incident. On Thursday, officers served the arrest warrant to three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old.

All four teenagers were charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, according to police. The teens are being held at a juvenile detention facility in the state.

