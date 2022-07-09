ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four teens arrested in New London stabbing

By Ellie Stamp
 4 days ago

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Four teenagers were arrested in connection to a stabbing incident in the area of Michael Road and Chester Street in New London.

On April 12, New London police responded to a call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the scene, officers determined a male victim was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for the treatment of serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said the male survived the injuries he sustained in the stabbing.

New London police obtained arrest warrants for four males involved in the stabbing incident. On Thursday, officers served the arrest warrant to three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old.

All four teenagers were charged with conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, according to police. The teens are being held at a juvenile detention facility in the state.

Comments

Chaya Leah Israel
3d ago

This a different kind of generation!! No respect for anyone!! Always rolling in a gang!! Recently had to tell a group of them at a park by Jennings stop cussing and better not shoot no one with their air guns! You definitely can’t tell their parents cause they are a problem too!!!

Reply
2
