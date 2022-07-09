Sedro-Woolley YMCA Recreation Center gaining in popularity

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — In the two weeks since it opened, the Sedro-Woolley YMCA Recreation Center is seeing its participant numbers increase steadily.

The center for those ages 12 to 17 had one participant show up on its first day June 27, and as of Friday 52 were registered.

“It is gratifying to see that our program and team are making a positive connection with Sedro-Woolley youth and families,” Skagit Valley Family YMCA CEO Dean Snider said. “I should not be surprised considering so many of our team are residents of Sedro-Woolley.”

YMCA staffer Kelsey Oliver said the word is simply getting out.

Skagit Valley Family YMCA Chief Financial/Operations Officer Sarah Weems said staff at the Sedro-Woolley center are relying on feedback from participants and the community in regard what types of programs they want to see.

“We did a walking field trip just around town the other day,” she said. “We want to do more activities like that to get the youth out into their community.

“And with this great space, we certainly have room to grow and to offer even more as we branch out. We have a pool table on the way. It’s still definitely a work in progress.”

The center, which is in the old Sedro-Woolley Library building on Ball Street, offers a wide range of activities, including art stations, and air hockey, pingpong and foosball tables. There’s a room dedicated to reading, and there are weekly learning activities that are expected to expand to include cooking classes.

Free meals are provided each day.

Sports programs include what has proven to be a popular running club along with a flag football league, and there is the omnipresent gaga ball court as well. Options could expand to include soccer and volleyball.

“We will continue to listen to and engage the community and let the program evolve as Sedro-Woolley deems necessary,” Snider said.

The center is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 19.

Pre-registration by a parent is required before a youth’s first visit, but can be completed on-site before the first visit or at skagitymca.org/sedro-woolley-summer-programming.