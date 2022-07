If you’ve watched the Elvis movie, sometimes it’s difficult to figure out whether the concert footage features Austin Butler singing or the King himself. It’s a testament to Butler that fans sometimes can’t tell who is performing. Plus, it’s also some terrific editing work. Critics are giving the Elvis movie big props for its finale, which is based on Presley’s June 21, 1977 concert in Rapid City, South Dakota. That was five days before Elvis gave his final performance on stage in Indianapolis. He died nearly two months later at the age of 42.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 10 DAYS AGO