TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo firefighter is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation, Toledo Fire and Rescue Department officials confirm to 13abc. The investigation started after a man came forward to report inappropriate text messages between his teenage daughter and the firefighter now under investigation, according to the Toledo Blade. TFRD confirmed there is an active internal investigation open regarding the firefighter but said it could not confirm the reason for the investigation. The firefighter in question has been with the department since February 2019.

