Shawnee County, KS

Suspects accused of violent Kan. home-invasion robbery

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent home invasion robbery and have made an arrest. Just after 4p.m. July 5, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a...

JC Post

Police: Kan. man found with life-threatening injuries

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an incident involving a man found with life-threatening injuries. Just after 3a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to the 100 block of NE Gordon in Topeka after a call for service of a report of an injured man lying on the ground. Upon...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Animal startled Kan. teen before accidental shooting

LYON COUNTY —A Kansas teen was injured in an accidental shooting on Sunday in Lyon County. Just before 1a.m., a 16-year-old Hartford, Kansas boy was carrying fishing gear and a .22-caliber handgun down an embankment in the 1400 block of Road M near the Neosho River south of Emporia to go fishing, according to a media release from the sheriff's office.
LYON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man accused of assault after crash into mobile home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after an altercation after a vehicle crash. Just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to 1819 NE Burgess CT in Topeka on a possible hostage situation, according to Lt. Manual Munoz. While in route to the call, officers were advised...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

First responders use jaws of life to save cattle after crash

RILEY COUNTY—Authorities are investigating the cause of an accident that shut down a rural road for several hours on Monday. Just after 9a.m., police responded to the report of an overturned semi-truck near the intersection of Fancy Creek Road and Winkler Mills Road near Randolph, according to Riley County Fire District 1.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Update: 1 dead, 5 hurt in Kansas City Westport-area shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A shooting at a Kansas City bar where off-duty police officers were working security has left one person dead and five others wounded, authorities said. It happened around 11 p.m. Sunday after a disturbance that started inside the Westport Ale House spilled outside, said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Update: Fire that displaced 6 at Manhattan duplex intentionally set

RILEY COUNTY— Authorities have made an arrested in connection with a house fire Sunday in Manhattan. Investigators have determined the fire was intentional, according to Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes. Police arrested Mahbooba Babrakzai, 37, of Manhattan on requested charges that include four counts of aggravated arson. Babrakzai remains...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos July 11

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Nakaya Mapes, Violation of a protective order, Arrested 7/8. Tiffany Michael, Failure...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Girl dies from injuries after pulled from pool at Oceans of Fun

KANSAS CITY —A young girl hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun has died. According to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment, the company that owns and operates amusement parks nationwide including Ocean and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, "On July 5, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Vandalism: Abortion rights message spray painted on Kan. church

JOHNSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and members of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas are investigating vandalism at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W 127th Street in Overland Park. According to a statement from the diocese, "An escalating pattern of theft, vandalism and intimidation targeting members of the...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
JC Post

Kansas 4-H Youth Leadership Council inspires youth of all ages

MANHATTAN, Kan. – When most folks think about 4-H, the ideas that typically come to mind are projects and leadership. Leadership for life is an important value for the Kansas 4-H program, which offers many opportunities for youth to grow in those skills. One of these opportunities is the Kansas State 4-H Youth Leadership Council.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

You can get tickets for Triple Trivia Night

A limited number of tickets are still available for Triple Trivia Night, an event to benefit the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library Foundation and the project to build a new library for Junction City/Fort Riley/Geary County. It will be held on Thursday, July 14 at 5:30 p.m. at Spin City, 915 South Washington Street in Junction City.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Healthcare Foundation will help Geary Community Hospital

Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Tracy Geisler has announced a $1.5 Million dollar capital injection from the Foundation for the immediate operational needs at the Geary Community Hospital. "Our foundation was established in 1987 to support the healthcare needs in our community," said Geisler. "We are extremely grateful for the community support and ongoing giving that we have received by our donors. "
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Heartland Challenge grant will be put to use in Junction City

Flint Hills Regional Council has received a $360,000 grant from the Ewing and Marion Kauffman Foundation with Council Director Jerry Lonergan explaining they will work with Junction City Main Street. The grant funds will be used to focus on home-based businesses including what they can do to grow, get started and what can be done to help them get better and expand their markets.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

There will be a change of Garrison Commanders at Fort Riley

Fort Riley Garrison will host a change of command ceremony at Ware Parade Field at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Col. Michael Foote will succeed Col. William McKannay in the garrison commander's post. McKannay is moving to an assignment in the Colorado Springs area. The ceremony will be streamed live on the...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Brigade win again at Rathert Field

Junction City ( 22-5 ) got home runs from Edward Scott and Landon Meyer enroute to a 6-3 win over the Kansas City Monarchs Monday night at Rathert Field. Junction City led 4-2 after three innings and then tacked another run in both the fifth and eighth innings. Connor Holle got the pitching win.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Cleveland routs the Royals 13-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramírez hit his first home run in nearly a month, rookie Nolan Jones connected for an impressive first homer of his career and the Cleveland Guardians stopped a five-game skid, roughing up the Kansas City Royals 13-1. The Guardians totaled a season-high 23 hits and led 11-0 after four innings. Amed Rosario homered off Royals center fielder Michael Taylor in a two-run ninth. Triston McKenzie tossed six scoreless innings of three-hit ball for Cleveland. Ramírez had an RBI single in the first and hit a two-run drive in the second. He leads the AL with 66 RBIs. A day after getting two hits in his big league debut, Jones launched a 457-foot, three-run drive into the Kauffman Stadium fountains to cap a five-run fourth inning.
CLEVELAND, OH
JC Post

Royals sweep a doubleheader from the Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. had his first career four-hit game along with three RBIs to help the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 for a doubleheader sweep. In the opener, Brad Keller tossed seven strong innings and rookie Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs as the Royals beat the Tigers 3-1. Witt had a hit in each of the first three innings in the late game, giving him six hits for the doubleheader. He scored twice and stole three bases on the day. Detroit starter Alex Faedo slogged through a 37-pitch first inning, walking the bases full after Witt tied it with a double.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

