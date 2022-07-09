Suspects accused of violent Kan. home-invasion robbery

KANSAS CITY —A young girl hospitalized after she was pulled from a pool at Oceans of Fun has died. According to a statement from Cedar Fair Entertainment, the company that owns and operates amusement parks nationwide including Ocean and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, "On July 5, Oceans of Fun aquatics and safety (EMT) staff, as well as the Kansas City Fire Department, responded to and cared for a young female guest in distress. We are deeply saddened to learn of her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time.

