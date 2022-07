MIAMI (AP) — Rookie Oneil Cruz hit a tiebreaking RBI triple and Jake Marisnick homered for the second straight game, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Tuesday night. Diego Castillo had two hits for the Pirates in their fourth straight victory. Pittsburgh is 14-6 against Miami since 2018. “Everybody is motivated with the desire to win,” Castillo said in Spanish. “And when a club maintains consistency, good things continue to happen.” Dillon Peters (5-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-run relief. The left-hander was activated from the injured list Tuesday.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 48 MINUTES AGO