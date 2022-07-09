Special Weather Statement issued for Harding County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 15:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-12 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands; Northeast Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND SOUTHWESTERN MORA COUNTIES THROUGH 630 PM MDT At 602 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tierra Monte, or 12 miles south of Mora. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Storrie Lake State Park, Ledoux, Sapello, Montezuma, Tierra Monte, El Porvenir, Gascon, South Carmen, Manuelitas, San Geronimo, and the Calf Canyon Hermits Peak burn scar. This includes the following highways State Road 65 between Mile Markers 2 and 14. State Road 94 between Mile Markers 1 and 14. State Road 105 between Mile Markers 0 and 9. State Road 266 between Mile Markers 0 and 6. State Road 276 between Mile Markers 0 and 5. State Road 283 between Mile Markers 5 and 12, and near Mile Marker 14. State Road 518 between Mile Markers 3 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 3 HOURS AGO