Dallas Cowboys face backlash for partnering with gun-themed coffee company

The Dallas Cowboys faced backlash after they announced they were partnering with a gun-themed coffee company a day after several people were killed in a mass shooting in suburban Chicago.

On Tuesday, "America's Team" announced the partnership with Black Rifle Coffee, a Utah-based company that sells coffee with names like "AK-47 Espresso" and "Murdered Out."

"#CowboysNation, please welcome America’s Coffee to America’s Team. We are celebrating America’s birthday all week long by giving away tickets to a #DallasCowboys home game & a -year subscription to @blckriflecoffee!" the team tweeted.

The coffee company, which a U.S. Army veteran founded, is popular among conservatives and gun-rights advocates, the Associated Press reported.

The team faced immediate criticism due to the timing of the announcement.

On July 4, seven people were killed, and more than 30 others were wounded at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

News of the partnership also comes a month after 19 students and two teachers were killed during a school shooting in Uvalde.

The Cowboys previously announced they were donating $400,000 to support victims and survivors of the school shooting.

Black Rifle Coffee previously faced criticism in 2020 after Kyle Rittenhouse was photographed in a t-shirt bearing their logo . The Salt Lake City-based company then announced that it did not sponsor and did not have any direct connection with Rittenhouse, who was later acquitted of all charges in connection with an August 2020 shooting that left two men dead amid protests against police brutality.