WESTLAKE, Ohio – Local foodies – especially those who love seafood – might want to know about a new eatery that will be opening soon in Westlake. The former Friendly’s Family Restaurant & Ice Cream location, 25600 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, was among 14 Ohio restaurants the national restaurant chain closed in November 2014.The building is being converted to Salty Mary’s Oyster Bar & Tavern. A firm opening date has not been announced, but a sign on the restaurant lists it as “opening soonish.”

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO