Anthracite/Towamensing wins title

By Emmett McCall emccall@tnonline.com
Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSammy Wolfe allowed a hit to the game’s leadoff batter. She was nearly perfect after that - and she had to be. Wolfe tossed a one-hitter, striking out nine and not walking a batter. Her dominating performance helped Anthracite/Towamensing defeat Warrington, 2-1, and capture the Section 6 Girls Softball 10-12 year-old...

The Associated Press

NBA stiffens take foul penalty, will keep play-in tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA has completed the process of changing the transition take foul rule, ending years of discussion about what to do with the long-maligned tactic. And, also as expected, the play-in tournament is going to be around for the foreseeable future. The league’s board of governors finalized those two matters Tuesday, approving a plan to award one free throw when teams are disadvantaged by the take foul — as well as removing the “experimental” designation from the play-in element to the postseason. “Generally, it was upbeat coming out of our meeting,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “People are thrilled that as we head into next season, it looks like we’ll be on our normal track in terms of when the season starts, in terms of our protocols around the game, particularly around the health and safety of our players.”
NBA

