ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Market Loop Mural dedicated to McLane Children’s hospital

By Jessica Rivera
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=133M3o_0gZg6Vw000

TEMPLE, Texas ( FOX 44) – After many months of work, the Market Loop Mural Project is close to completion.

The City of Temple partnered with young artists in the city to design the concrete wall that goes towards McLane Children’s Hospital.

“The city staff is very grateful to all of the child artists, the adult artists, and other volunteers who’ve come together to make this happen,” says City of Temple Mayor Tim Davis.

Distraction is one of the best ways for children to cope with necessary medical care.

Looking at artwork has proven to be an effective distraction tool. The Market Loop Mural project is located along the main thoroughfare to the McLane Children’s Hospital (MCH) from 31 st Street. This location will play a key role in providing much needed distraction for children on their way to the hospital for treatment.

The city of Temple came out Friday afternoon to celebrate the volunteer artists and children who helped make this dream a reality.

“[It is] very exciting because I’ve never had one of my drawings like come to life for other people to see,” says young artist Mahalie Johnston.

“I feel like tigers always just make people happy with how colorful and how pretty they are. And I just like drawing,” says Johnston.

“I’m like, very excited. And I choose to draw kids on my train,” says Jillian.

A part of the mural is also dedicated to the Uvalde victims.

“A volunteer artist who was so moved with emotion after the Uvalde school shooting, she reached out to city staff and asked if she could do something on the mural to honor those victims,” says Davis.

Pauline Wiepelhaus has personal ties with Uvalde, being from around the area. She felt compelled to paint a tree representing Robb Elementary. The painting has 19 apples for the children who were killed, a heart for Irma and Joe Garcia, and a butterfly for Eva Mireles.

“I know a lot of people here and have family down there, and I just wanted something from our community. So their community to show that we stand in unity with them,” says volunteer artist Pauline Wiepelhaus.

The City of Temple is planning on expanding the mural by adding some landscape as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

Hawaiian Falls Waco to enhance Ice Dump for tenth anniversary

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – In celebration of Hawaiian Falls Waco’s tenth anniversary season, the waterpark is doubling down on its annual Ice Dump!. Hundreds of kids will squeal and chill when more than 4,000 pounds of ice is dumped into the wavepool this Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. The waterpark is located at 900 Lake Shore Drive.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Killeen ISD preparing for ‘Hiring Day’

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – As the ’22-’23 school year quickly approaches, the Killeen Independent School Distirct is working to fill all open teaching and Special Education positions this Wednesday. The district’s Hiring Day event provides opportunities to get to know campus principals, to ask questions and...
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Temple, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Temple, TX
Temple, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
KLST/KSAN

Reducing the amount of animals at the shelter

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A subcommittee of the Animal Welfare Board met today to discuss how to ultimately reduce the amount of dogs in the shelter. The committee is in the preliminary stages of its discussion, but it is aimed at addressing the overpopulation issue. “The whole goal of this is to alleviate the […]
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco suburbs of Woodway, Hewitt implement water restrictions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco area municipalities of Woodway and Hewitt on Tuesday announced mandatory water restrictions as the region deals with a severe drought. Last week, the City of Waco issued mandatory water restrictions for residents and businesses effective July 13. A severe drought, coupled with a brutal...
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Garcia
fox44news.com

Belton residents asked to adjust irrigation schedules

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Belton residents are being asked to adjust their irrigation schedules to help balance out demand and to avoid potential losses in water pressure during times of peak usage. To help with this concern, residents are being asked to adjust irrigation schedules to match Stage...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

‘Texas Utility Help’ program launches across Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With the record-breaking temperatures, we saw this past weekend, some people are expecting record breaking utility bills, but a new Texas program hopes to relieve some of those pressures. The Texas department of housing and community affairs rolled out the Texas utility help program late last...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Name selected for new Temple ISD elementary school

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Independent School District’s Board of Trustees has approved naming the district’s newest elementary school Sampson-Howard Elementary School. The board unanimously approved this name during its meeting on Monday, July 11. The name of the new elementary school will honor the...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Closure announced at Waco Washington Ave. Bridge

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has announced a road closure for this week. The closure will be at the Washington Avenue Bridge – from N University Parks Drive to Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard – through July 15th, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Mural#Mclane Children#Fox#The City Of Temple
Kiss 103.1 FM

Yummy! We Know What Is Replacing The Garage Restaurant In Killeen, Texas

Killeen, Texas I hope you’re ready for a little taste of California. (Other than In-N-Out Burger, I mean.) For some time in 2019, the city had a restaurant by the name of Richard Rawlings’ Garage. It was supposed to be an exciting and family-friendly restaurant but unfortunately it shut its doors for good on March 3, 2019 after only a short time in business. The building's been a vacant eyesore since, but that's about to change.
KILLEEN, TX
beltonjournal.com

Bell County gains three new deputies

Three more deputies will be joining the Bell County Sheriff’s Office following a recent Central Texas College Police Academy graduation ceremony at the Anderson Campus Center. Twenty cadets graduated after completing the Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC) Bravo 2022 program. The 22-week long course covers 720 hours of instruction...
BELL COUNTY, TX
B106

Dive In! Where To Find 3 of the Best Waterfalls in Texas

I know Texas may not be the first place you think of when you hear the word 'waterfall', but there are some gorgeous ones in the Lone Star State. The best part about these three waterfalls? They are free (or super cheap) to visit. They also have nearby camping or RV parking, so if you're thinking about a road trip or an extended photo op, one of the places on this list would be perfect!
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Paving work to cause closures in Waco

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plans to continue work to realign 4th and 5th Streets as traditional T-intersections at the Interstate 35 frontage roads. To continue this work, crews plan to close 5th Street, from Clay Avenue to the southbound I-35 frontage road...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

Bell Co vehicle registration offices to close Wednedays

Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – Beginning July 13, Bell County drivers looking to renew their vehicle registrations will have one less day a week to do it in person. Bell County Vehicle Registration offices will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. Employees will use the time to work...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco small business expo highlights community entrepreneurs

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Small businesses from around the community gathered at the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce today to show off their work and potentially gain more clientele. “This is the way to bring the community out to support small businesses,” event coordinator christina martinez said.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy