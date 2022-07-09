ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore’s Mayor Makes Public Year-In-Progress Report Of His Crime Prevention Strategy

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KGjmP_0gZg6TAY00
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison hold a news conference about new staffing vision for the Baltimore Police Department. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday made public a safety report that shows a snapshot of the progress his administration has made under the implementation of his violence prevention plan.

The report on the incremental outcome of the five-year-long Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan was compiled by the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), according to city officials.

The plan aims to treat gun violence as though it is a public health crisis through coordinated and sustainable practices.

Scott allocated $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next three years to MONSE and charged it with funding violence prevention efforts, including community violence intervention, victim services, youth justice, re-entry services, and community healing.

“Making Baltimore a safer city for all of our residents is the most critical undertaking of my administration; however, we can only produce sustained outcomes if we center our approach to public safety around public health, trauma-informed practices, and the lived experiences of our residents,” Scott said. “This is not work that occurs overnight, but MONSE and my entire administration remain committed to building and operationalizing systems that will help us move Baltimore forward towards a healthier and safer future.”

To date, the year-old agency has accomplished the following:

  • Began implementation of the Group Violence Reduction Strategy (GVRS) in the Western Police District, in partnership with local and national technical advisors, BPD, the State’s Attorney’s Office, the United States Attorney’s Office, federal and state law enforcement agencies including the DEA, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Maryland DPSCS, DJS, DP&P, other government services, and service providers Roca and YAP.
  • Developed a framework for a Community Violence Intervention (CVI) ecosystem recognized by partners in the White House that includes not only violence intervention programming, but also victim services, intensive life coaching, hospital-based response, school-based response, and other wraparound supports – a marked shift in strategy from past efforts that involve incomplete, disparate, and one-off efforts and initiatives.
  • Made award announcements totaling over $17.6 million to organizations focused on community violence intervention, victim services, youth justice, re-entry, and community healing to receive ARPA dollars targeted at improving public safety outcomes for our city.
  • Finalized and publicly released the findings and recommendations of MONSE’s internal evaluation of cultural and operational norms associated with Baltimore’s 10 current Safe Streets sites – with a focus on providing greater support, safety, training, and career pathway development for the city’s violence interrupters, while providing stronger accountability and oversight of the program as a whole.
  • Laid the foundation for expanded victim services for gunshot survivors to have a more direct, immediate impact on victims of gun violence. This is a new offering for the City of Baltimore and is integral to securing needed resources, reducing retaliation and revictimization, and working to mediate residual conflicts.
  • Built the infrastructure for case management within MONSE, a new role for the agency, and started providing case management services and referrals to residents broadly impacted by gun violence and other traumatic events.
  • Activated the first Coordinated Neighborhood Stabilization Response (CNSR) in response to a mass shooting in the Eastern District. CNSR is a trauma-informed approach to violence prevention that mobilizes City agencies and community-based partners to embed critical, readily accessible resources in communities that experience acts of violence or other traumatic events over a 45-day period—both proactively and reactively. Informed by 211, 311 and 911 data, MONSE coordinates with partner agencies and organizations in the community so that each activation is specifically tailored to the response area.
  • Expanded services available to youth at risk of involvement with the criminal justice system in partnership with BPD, by initiating the City’s first-ever youth pre-arrest diversion pilot, known as SideStep, in the Western District to MONSE’s existing youth post-arrest diversion work.
  • Began to lay a strong foundation for and work in partnership with two communities – Fayette Street Outreach/Penrose and Brooklyn/Curtis Bay – as part of a Neighborhood Policing Plan (NPP) pilot program. As part of this work, MONSE is coordinating interagency partners – including the Department of Housing and Community Development and BPD – to begin the development of a framework for a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) approach, aligned with the Mayor’s recent inter-agency directive to address vacant buildings.
  • Closed out a backlog of previous contracts, totaling over $10M and spanning FY 2019 to FY 2021, which the agency inherited from the past administration.
  • Re-established the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC), held regular meetings and established a joint working plan to improve criminal justice coordination across local, state, and federal partners. MONSE staffs the CJCC and led a process by which workgroups were established and the foundation was laid for the forthcoming Public Safety Accountability Dashboard.
  • Testified in legislative hearings before the Maryland General Assembly and Baltimore City Council, in partnership with the Mayor’s Office of Government Relations.

In fiscal year 2023, MONSE will focus on (1) deepening and broadening a partnership with law enforcement partners through the group violence reduction strategy, (2) further developing Baltimore’s community violence intervention ecosystem, (3) increasing the capacity of community-based organizations to support the work of violence prevention, (4) developing a robust re-entry program for people experiencing incarceration, and (5) establishing internal and external data tracking tools to measure key performance indicators.

Also on Friday, Scott made public his decision to tap former acting police commissioner Anthony Barksdale to be Baltimore’s deputy mayor for public safety, according to city officials.

Scott revealed on Friday that he had asked Barksdale to oversee the policies and operations of the city’s public safety agencies.

Those agencies include the Baltimore Police Department, the MONSE, the Baltimore City Fire Department, and the Office of Emergency Management.

Barksdale will also be tasked with ensuring the implementation of the city’s consent decree.

Additionally, he expected to coordinate the implementation of the mayor’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan in partnership with MONSE.

Comments / 26

John Wood
3d ago

The mayor uses that Baltimore City schools math when citing crime statistics where 2 + 2 = whatever number Brandon makes up !

Reply
7
Dave Owen
3d ago

Five year plan ? How about a day plan Chase the so called "workers " off the street corners, give them real jobs picking up trash. You wait five years ,only folks left in the city will be "SQUEEZE WORKERS

Reply(1)
4
The Wise guy
3d ago

I did notice while they were having a prayer visual for the man who got shot at Conway and Light but the Mayor Wasn’t there

Reply(2)
4
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Mayor's Office views, plus Open Phones on the city's squeegee kids

In 1985, in response to complaints about squeegeeing, the Baltimore City Council passed an ordinance prohibiting selling goods or services on the street by a vote of 18-1. The bill was initially opposed by the seven African American members of the council at that time, but they were eventually convinced that the bill wasn’t a racist attempt to fine and jail young Black men. Concerns at the time included the bill might also prohibit members of the Nation of Islam from selling pies, or other vendors from selling newspapers.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Seeking More Election Judges Ahead Of July 19 Primary

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s July primary just a few days out, the Baltimore City Board of Elections is searching for more election judges. The city’s board of elections is looking for volunteers who would be able to work the 2022 primary on July 19 and the general election in November. Volunteers selected as election judges would be paid $200 per day and a chief judge would be paid $275 a day for their efforts, the board said. To qualify, you must be a registered voter in Maryland. Additionally, you must be fluent in English, capable of working a 15-hour day and be able to sit or stand for extended periods. Besides that, volunteers must also be trained before they can serve as election judges. Visit the board of elections’ website to learn more about what’s involved with becoming an election judge.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Public Officials, Religious Leaders Condemn Hate Crimes At Anne Arundel County Churches

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County public officials and members of the clergy came together Tuesday to condemn recent hate crimes at churches, including racist graffiti on the doors of the Kingdom Celebration Center. County Executive Steuart Pittman Jr. said the graffiti had a racial epithet against Blacks and the words “in jail.” Pittman called the Kingdom Celebration Center “one of the greatest institutions in Anne Arundel County” and said the government has worked with the church during the pandemic to feed people and provide a space for children to do their schoolwork. He addressed the perpetrator: “The leader of this church...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mosby’s Attorneys File Motion To Dismiss 2 Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense filed a motion last week asking for perjury charges against her to be dropped, saying Mosby did not deceive anyone when she self-certified she suffered “adverse financial consequences” during the COVID-19 pandemic. At issue is the the $40,000 and $50,000 prosecutors Mosby withdrew from her city retirement account to purchase two Florida properties. A provision of the CARES Act waived penalties on withdrawals for people who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. In their July 8 filing, Mosby’s attorneys argued that by checking a box saying she had suffered “adverse financial...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witness Describes Deadly Confrontation Between Timothy Reynolds And Squeegee Worker

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police remained at the corner of Light and Conway Streets Monday, four days after the killing of Tim Reynolds after a confrontation with squeegee window washers. Authorities have yet to make an arrest in the case. A continuing police presence at Light and Conway today but no squeegee window washers https://t.co/6kym9BUggg @wjz pic.twitter.com/yU9rGE1zHZ — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 11, 2022 Investigators said Reynolds parked his car last Thursday after an initial altercation. Police said he then came toward squeegee workers with a bat when one of them shot him. The reward for information has doubled to $16,000. NEW: Governor Hogan says the state...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
CBS Baltimore

Families Of Fallen Firefighters Ask City Council To Eradicate Baltimore’s Vacant House Problem

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Vacant houses have been a long-standing problem in Baltimore. There are more than 14,000 of them in the city. These houses have created dangers for people who sometimes explore them and first responders who are sent to extinguish fires in houses that are in precarious conditions. This year, a fire at a vacant house killed three firefighters who rushed into it to douse flames in an effort to save whoever might be trapped inside. The families of fallen firefighters Kelsey Sadler, Kenny Lacayo, and Paul Butrim stood in front of the Baltimore City Council and demanded that something be done about...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Serial Robber Who Targeted Baltimore-Area Businesses Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A serial robber who preyed upon Baltimore-area businesses has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison, according to Justice Department officials. Marquis Moore, 35, committed as few as 10 commercial robberies alongside two other people between at least November 2018 to March 2019, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. Moore’s guilty plea says he and co-defendants Milek Ranking, 29, and Dontrell Glover, 30, robbed multiple commercial businesses, including fast-food restaurants, video game stores, cell phone stores, and discount stores, Justice Department officials said. The trio focused on stores in Baltimore City, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fbi#Crime Prevention#Politics Local#Getty Images#American
foxbaltimore.com

Amid calls to stop squeegee workers in Baltimore, former FBI agent discusses next steps

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Calls are growing louder to stop kids from squeegeeing in Baltimore after last week's fatal encounter between a man with a bat and group of squeegee kids. Former FBI agent Dr. Tyrone Powers says the city has to address the violence and fear after a man, identified as 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds of Hampden, confronted a group of squeegee kids and was fatally shot by one of them.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Londyn Smith-DeRichelieu, the mayor's director for LGBTQ Affairs

Today, conversations about advocacy on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of New Ways Ministry, a national organization that advocates for LGBTQ Catholics. But we begin with Londyn Smith de Richelieu, the first trans member of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Baltimore

‘Just Trying To Survive’: Baltimore Squeegee Workers Say Washing Windows Helps Them Overcome Struggles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police told WJZ Tuesday their investigation into the killing of motorist Timothy Reynolds is “open and ongoing.” Reynolds was shot and killed after he got out of his car last Thursday and approached squeegeers with a baseball bat. Police say killing of Tim Reynolds in squeegee confrontation is “open and ongoing.” They have received “numerous tips and are combing through evidence. We are looking at several individuals, but a suspect has not been identified.” @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 12, 2022 Police said they have received “numerous tips” and are looking at several individuals but have not identified a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Herb McMillan Calls For Jessica Haire to Return Questionable Contributions

Herb McMillan, a Republican candidate for Anne Arundel County Executive, has called on his primary opponent, Jessica Haire to return $90,000 to a Washington developer, Warren Halle. According to her campaign finance reports, many $6,000 donations (maximum allowed by law) were made to her campaign on the same day by members of Halle’s family, companies controlled by Halle, or employees of those companies. Halle is the developer trying to build a large landfill in Odenton that has been stalled for many years. In a candidate forum on Thursday, Haire was asked about the money and the landfill and said it was not in her district (she is the current County Councilwoman for District 7) and was not aware of the landfill or the controversy surrounding it; but vowed to look into it.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy