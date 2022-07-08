Lee Ann Whitchurch

A satellite station for the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department caught fire Monday night, damaging the fire trucks and equipment kept inside. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Emergency Services, the fire occurred Monday at about 10:52 p.m. on July 11, 2022. Firefighters were notified by Pearl River County Central Dispatch of the structure fire at the satellite location of the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2776 Jackson Landing Road, in the Nicholson area.
