ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, MS

Lee Ann Whitchurch

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 5 days ago

Funeral Services for Lee Ann Whitchurch, age 43, of Long Beach, MS, who passed away...

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Picayune Item

Dr. Raymunda Barnes named Vice President of Hancock Campus

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A devoted Pearl River Community College family member and active Hancock County community member has moved into an exciting new role at The River. Since coming to PRCC 15 years ago, Dr. Raymunda Barnes has held several roles including Lead Instructor, Campus Dean, and Assistant Vice President of Hancock Campus. As of July 1, he has moved into the role of Vice President of Hancock Campus.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Picayune Item

Cause of Nicholson VFD station fire determined to be accidental

An investigation into the cause of a fire that damaged the satellite station of the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department located on Jackson Landing Road determined the cause to be accidental. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Emergency Management Office, the investigation conducted by the Pearl River...
NICHOLSON, MS
Picayune Item

Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program to end with water fight

This week, the Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library and Poplarville Public Library will conclude the Ocean of Possibilities Summer Reading Program with a splash ball and water gun fight. This summer’s reading program provided weekly story times for children aged 3-6 years. These weekly programs included stories, songs, games, and...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Why not add a rain garden to your home landscape?

Assistant extension professor of landscape architecture with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Recent columns have offered some solutions for making your summer gardening a breeze, such as using water-loving plants in your landscape’s wet areas. We often recommend a visit to the Crosby Arboretum’s Pollinator Garden to see plants that are thriving here, which can spark some new ideas for low-maintenance species to incorporate into your own garden.
PICAYUNE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Long Beach, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Obituaries
Picayune Item

Kiln woman dies after being hit by F-350 in Picayune

A Kiln woman was fatally injured Tuesday morning while trying to cross Frontage Road in front of a local car dealership. Capt. Rhonda Poche Johnson with the Picayune Police Department said the incident was called in to dispatch at about 11:35 Tuesday morning. The caller reported that a 68-year-old Kiln woman was struck by a F-350 pulling a trailer while trying to cross the road to meet her ride. Investigation into the incident shows she was dropping a vehicle off at Mossy of Picayune to get repaired and was crossing the street to meet her ride, who was parked in the grass across the street.
Picayune Item

Fire at Nicholson VFD station destroys fire equipment, no injuries reported

A satellite station for the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department caught fire Monday night, damaging the fire trucks and equipment kept inside. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Emergency Services, the fire occurred Monday at about 10:52 p.m. on July 11, 2022. Firefighters were notified by Pearl River County Central Dispatch of the structure fire at the satellite location of the Nicholson Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2776 Jackson Landing Road, in the Nicholson area.
NICHOLSON, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River announces new leadership for Athletics Department

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College is undergoing a restructuring within its Athletic Department. Patrick Ochs has been named the new Director of Athletics. Joining him on the leadership team will be Scotty Fletcher and Michael Avalon. Both Fletcher and Avalon will retain their coaching responsibilities while also taking on the roles of Assistant Athletic Directors.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

New dock, rail construction continues at Port Bienville

KILN, MISS. – Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission (HCPHC) continues construction of a new maritime dock and railroad facility at Port Bienville Industrial Park. The $8.8 million project includes a 600-foot bulkhead with a 40-foot apron which can accommodate three barges for loading and unloading. A 250-foot crushed stone laydown yard will extend from the apron for operations and storage.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist Church
Picayune Item

Keesler Federal Honored by Forbes for Fifth Consecutive Year

BILOXI, Miss. — Forbes business magazine has recognized Keesler Federal Credit Union as the top credit union in Mississippi for the fifth consecutive year. The honor also means that Keesler Federal has been recognized every year since the rankings began in 2018. Forbes and market research firm Statista identified...
BILOXI, MS
Picayune Item

Farmers Market still going strong in Picayune

Farmers Market looking to expand and remind residents of Picayune’s locally grown food. Participation in the local farmers market been a “hit or miss” since the end of the COVID pandemic but a local couple continues to provide the community with the freshest local produce. Renee and...
PICAYUNE, MS
Picayune Item

Gulf Coast leads MACCC with 82 NJCAA All-Academic student-athletes

PERKINSTON —Mississippi Gulf Coast ranked 10th among all community colleges in total number of awardees in the NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards with 82. Gulf Coast led all MACCC schools in honorees and had 29 named to the First Team, which requires a perfect 4.0 GPA. There were 25 Bulldogs on the Second Team (3.80-3.99) and 28 on the Third Team (3.60-3.79).
PERKINSTON, MS
Picayune Item

Head-On Crash in Lacombe Leaves Two Dead another Seriously Injured

Lacombe – On Sunday, July 10th, 2022 shortly after 3:00 am, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L responded to a fatal two-vehicle head-on crash on US 190 near Dresden Dr. in St. Tammany Parish. The crash has claimed the lives of Lacombe residents, 33-year-old Shaunna Bickham and 58-year-old Bernard Palmer.
LACOMBE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Picayune Item

Women’s basketball All-American set to be enshrined in Hall of Fame

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — A Pearl River women’s basketball standout and NJCAA All-American, Carmen “Coco” Labat will be recognized July 29 as part of the Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame presented by Keith’s Superstores celebration. Also included in the 2022 class are baseball’s...
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Local becomes new Powerlifting World record holder

Pearl River Central High School graduate and Pearl River Community College student Garret Rester, is now the new United States Powerlifting Association Federation world record holder after squatting 617 lbs. On Friday, July 8, Rester competed in his first USPA National Powerlifting Championship event in Las Vegas, Nevada. He participated...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Picayune Item

8 Gulf Coast teams win NJCAA academic awards

PERKINSTON — Mississippi Gulf Coast had eight programs earn NJCAA Academic Awards in the 2021-22 season, including five that ranked in the top 20 in their respective sports. Teams must have a 3.0 GPA or higher to be honored. The MGCCC Athletic Department’s efforts in the classroom are overseen by Athletic Academic Advisor Julie Gallup. The eight teams honored won NJCAA Academic Team of the Year Honorable Mention.
PERKINSTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy