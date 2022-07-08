Lee Ann Whitchurch

A Kiln woman was fatally injured Tuesday morning while trying to cross Frontage Road in front of a local car dealership. Capt. Rhonda Poche Johnson with the Picayune Police Department said the incident was called in to dispatch at about 11:35 Tuesday morning. The caller reported that a 68-year-old Kiln woman was struck by a F-350 pulling a trailer while trying to cross the road to meet her ride. Investigation into the incident shows she was dropping a vehicle off at Mossy of Picayune to get repaired and was crossing the street to meet her ride, who was parked in the grass across the street.

1 DAY AGO