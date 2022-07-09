ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50-year-old Milwaukee man dead after shooting near 65th and Carmen

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 4 days ago
A 50-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near 65th and Carmen Friday evening.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 9 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

65th and Carmen

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

