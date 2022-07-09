50-year-old Milwaukee man dead after shooting near 65th and Carmen

A 50-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after being shot near 65th and Carmen Friday evening.

Milwaukee police say it happened around 9 p.m. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

TMJ4 65th and Carmen

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

