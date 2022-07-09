ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

WATCH: Akron Police Department gives statements following shooting on Friday night

By Claire Geary
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police Department is giving a statement following a shooting in Akron on Saturday night.

You can watch the livestream below:

The incident took place after 10 p.m. on West Thornton and Princeton Street, in the Summit Lake neighborhood.

spectrumnews1.com

'The city is missing the point': Jayland Walker's family calls for change in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Two weeks after Akron police shot and killed Jayland Walker, his family hosted a press conference Monday, calling for change within the city. In the early morning hours on June 27, officials said Walker was killed by police after the 25-year-old Black man led officers on a car and foot chase, finally stepping from his vehicle in a parking lot wearing a ski mask. Police said Walker made a movement that was perceived as a threat and the eight officers opened fire.
Bathroom at Miracle Field in Eastlake vandalized; city asks for tips from the public

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The City of Eastlake is looking for tips from the public after a bathroom at Miracle League Field at Sam Masi Park was vandalized Monday night. Eastlake officials posted several photos of the bathroom to the city’s Facebook page showing a hygiene product dispenser ripped open and hygiene products and paper towels strewn about the room. One photo shows boxes of hygiene products stuffed into the toilet.
WHIO Dayton

Jayland Walker killing: Dayton area gathers to remember Akron man shot by police

DAYTON — Jayland Walker was among the names voiced during a gathering at RiverScape pavilion to remember people believed to be victims of police brutality. The dozens who came out to the downtown Dayton MetroPark did so to show support for the family of the 25-year-old man Akron police shot to death the night of June 27 in a hail of gunfire as he ran from them after an attempted traffic stop.
cleveland19.com

No reported injuries after shots fired inside Akron bar, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspects who allegedly opened fire early Saturday morning inside an Akron bar. Thankfully, police said there were no reported shooting injuries despite “numerous” customers being there when it happened. Akron police said officers responded around 2 a.m. to Gatsby’s...
cleveland19.com

Driver slams into Akron building, busts window during crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people witnessed a driver crash their vehicle Monday morning into an Akron building, including a 19 News crew. It happened around 6:40 a.m. at University Road and South Main Street, near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center. Our crew saw the whole thing; they were...
cleveland19.com

School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said. According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his...
spectrumnews1.com

Bomb threat rumors circulate as Akron readies for Jayland Walker funeral at Akron Civic Theatre

AKRON, Ohio — The city will not hold its daily briefing Wednesday, to observe Jayland Walker’s funeral, a city spokesperson said during the Tuesday briefing. Akron will observe a city-wide Day of Mourning Wednesday for the public funeral, which will take place at 1 p.m. at the Akron Civic Theatre downtown, following a public viewing at 10 a.m., the Walker family announced Monday.
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man shot dead in Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said homicide detectives launched an investigation early Sunday after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Leon Wade, of Cleveland. According to police, Wade was shot several times on East 99th Place in the...
wyso.org

Family says Akron is vilifying Jayland Walker. Horrigan apologizes

The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron Police late last month, and their legal team are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. At a press conference in Akron Monday, attorney Bobby DiCello said the city has...
