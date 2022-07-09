FT cops district crown

CONCORD, NC – The Super DIRTcar Series is heading back to Pennsylvania for its first return to Big Diamond Speedway in Pottsville, PA since 2009. The Big Block Modifieds will take to the 3/8-mile track to contend for a $7,500 payday in the 75-lap Feature in one of the most competitive seasons even with six different winners in six points-paying races and 10 different winners in 11 races overall.

