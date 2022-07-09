ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcadoo, PA

FT cops district crown

By SAM MATTA TNSPORTS@tnonline.com
Times News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcADOO – If there is another little league baseball program in District 18 that can match pitch-for-pitch, hit-for-hit and produce champions like Valley West, it surely is Franklin Township. For the second straight season, Township took care of what many consider to be “the program,” sweeping West in...

Times News

Times News

Times News

Times News

